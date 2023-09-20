Garland hearing latest
UN General Assembly
Kraft Singles recall
Billie Jean King
Nick Chubb injury
U.S. News

11 votes separate Democratic candidates in South Carolina Senate special election

 
Share

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Democratic nominee for a special election for an open South Carolina Senate seat appears to have come down to a handful of votes.

With all the regular ballots counted Wednesday, state Rep. Deon Tedder led state Rep. Wendell Gillard by 11 votes out of the 4,173 cast in the runoff, according to the South Carolina Election Commission’s results.

The Charleston County Election Commission will decide the fate of 10 provisional ballots later this week and two outstanding overseas military ballots haven’t been returned and face a Wednesday night deadline, county Elections Director Isaac Cramer told The Post and Courier.

The race will almost certainly go to a recount. State law requires it when the margin is within 1 percentage point.

Other news
FILE - Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., arrives before President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Rep. James E. Clyburn is working on a history book that he also calls a “passion project.” He is telling the story of the eight Black congressmen who represented South Carolina in the decades immediately following the Civil War. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Rep. James E. Clyburn writing book about eight Black congressmen from the 19th century
FILE - This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's death chamber in Columbia, S.C., including the electric chair, right, and a firing squad chair, left. South Carolina told a court Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, it has obtained drugs needed to carry out lethal injections and is ready to perform the state’s first execution in over 12 years. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)
After unintended 12-year pause, South Carolina secures drug to resume lethal injections
In this combo image, South Carolina senators from left; State Sen. Sandy Senn on Sept. 7, 2022, in Columbia, S.C., Sen. Katrina Shealy on Sept. 7, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. State Sen. Mia McLeod on June 11, 2022, in Columbia, S.C., State Sen. Margie Bright Matthews on Jan. 28, 2021, Columbia, S.C., and Penry Gustafson on May 23, 2023. The five women Senators from South Carolina — who formed a bipartisan coalition to filibuster a near-total abortion ban in their state have been chosen to receive the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award this year. (AP Photo/Jeffery Collins, Meg Kinnard, File)
South Carolina women senators who fought abortion ban to receive JFK Profile in Courage award

The Senate seat is open because Democratic Sen. Marlon Kimpson resigned after 10 years in office to take a job developing trade policy with President Joe Biden’s administration.

Gillard, 69, won the three-way primary two weeks ago with 47% of the vote. But South Carolina requires a majority to win the nomination. Tedder won 39% in the primary, while state Rep. JA Moore received 15%.

The winner faces Republican Rosa Kay in Nov. 7 general election. The district is heavily Democratic, running from the Charleston peninsula into North Charleston.

If elected Tedder, 33, would be the youngest member of the state Senate. Kimpson endorsed the attorney and two-term state House member along with several other prominent Charleston area Democrats.

Tedder also got the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the most prominent Democrat in the state.

That rankled Gillard, who said if he loses once results are finalized, he might challenge Clyburn in 2024 if the 83-year-old runs for a 17th term.

“He gets an attitude if you’re not kissing his ring. I ain’t kissing no ring. I’m not ever going to do that in politics,” Gilliard told the Charleston newspaper.