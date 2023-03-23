Police: Teen arrested in shooting that killed boy, injured 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed another boy of the same age and left five young women injured , Milwaukee police said Wednesday.

News reports did not say what charges, if any, have been filed against the teen.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side, police said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the slain boy as Davion Patterson.

Patterson’s mother, Tiera Carter, told WTMJ-TV that her two children went to help others who had been in a fight.

“He was trying to break up a fight,” Carter said. “He wasn’t a street kid.”

Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries, police said.