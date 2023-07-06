FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
U.S. News

Man arrested in death of teen whose body was found in Arizona bonfire pile

 
PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been arrested in the death of a teen whose body was found in a bonfire pile in Arizona last month, authorities said Thursday.

Anthonie Ruinard, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday and his bond has been set at $2 million, Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said.

Ruinard is expected to be formally charged with first-degree murder at his initial court appearance, according to authorities.

Other news
Burned crosses stand outside the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the Sylmar section of Los Angeles. Three wooden crosses outside the small Los Angeles church were found burned early Thursday and authorities say the fire is being investigated as a possible hate crime. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
3 crosses burned at a small Los Angeles church and authorities investigate possible hate crime
Three wooden crosses outside a small Los Angeles church have been found burned, and authorities say it is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
Kansas state Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, makes a point during a meeting of a legislative committee about an audit on counties' election security policies, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The audit says counties don't appear to have strong or detailed enough election security policies in place and that the state isn't providing enough guidance. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas audit questions whether local election security policies are strong enough
A new Kansas audit says county elections security policies don’t appear to be strong or detailed enough and the state doesn’t appear to be giving counties enough guidance.
FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. A judge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, ordered Banyai arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility has been removed or demolished. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Judge orders arrest of gun training center owner in Vermont
A judge on Thursday ordered the owner of a controversial firearms training center in Vermont arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility have been removed or demolished.
Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justices Leslie D. King, left, and James W. Kitchens, listen as lawyers argue over the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi justices hear arguments over appointed vs. elected judges in majority-Black capital
The Mississippi Supreme Court is weighing arguments about a state law that has sparked a monthslong dispute over whether white state officials are stomping on local self-governance in the state’s majority-Black capital city, Jackson.

Parker League, 18, was visiting friends in Arizona after graduating from a Nebraska high school and was last seen alive at a gas station in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler with Ruinard on June 11, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies uncovered League’s body two days later in a bonfire pile in a remote area of the Tonto National Forest northeast of Apache Junction.

Detectives obtained video footage from multiple locations where League’s bank card was being used after he was reported missing by his family and later found dead, according to officials.

A search warrant was served at Ruinard’s house and authorities said forensic evidence was found in the trunk of the suspect’s car that matched Parker’s DNA.

Ruinard also was booked into jail on suspicion of the abandonment/concealment of dead body parts, drug charges, credit card theft and possessing of a weapon while being a prohibited person.

It was unclear Thursday if Ruinard has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether League’s body was burned inside the bonfire pile or describe the condition of his remains.