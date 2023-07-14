Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin and Wagner mercenaries
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
Technology

Italians outraged after court clears man of groping a teen because the contact was under 10 seconds

FILE - External view of the Rome's tribunal taken Friday, June 28, 2013. Italians are taking to social media to denounce a Rome's court verdict clearing a school janitor of sexual assault charges for groping a 17-year-old student because it only lasted between five and 10 seconds. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

FILE - External view of the Rome’s tribunal taken Friday, June 28, 2013. Italians are taking to social media to denounce a Rome’s court verdict clearing a school janitor of sexual assault charges for groping a 17-year-old student because it only lasted between five and 10 seconds. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

ROME (AP) — Italians are using social media to denounce a court verdict clearing a school janitor of a sexual assault charge for groping a 17-year-old student because it only lasted “around five to 10 seconds.”

The teenager said the man came up from behind her as she was pulling up her trousers while walking with a friend up the stairs in a Rome high school, and slipped his hand beneath her underpants, according to court documents. Pulling on the undergarments, he then lifted her slightly in the air. He admitted to groping her in the April 2022 incident but claimed it was a joke.

A court in Rome ruled last week that the groping was “just a few seconds” and wasn’t sexual, and that it was so brief that his argument that it was a joke was convincing even if “inopportune.”

Other news
FILE - Pietro Orlandi, right, brother of Manuela, a 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee disappeared in 1983, is flanked by his lawyer Laura Sgro, left, as he attends a press conference on the establishing of a parliamentary investigative commission on Manuela Orlandi and other cold cases, in Rome, on Dec. 20, 2022. The Vatican on Wednesday July 12, 2023 sought to tamp down the latest tempest over the 1983 disappearance of a Vatican employee’s teen-age daughter, after Italian media claimed a new scoop in the investigation that the family immediately dismissed. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Vatican weighs in on latest ‘Vatican Girl’ tempest after investigations are reopened
The Vatican is trying to tampe down the latest tempest over the 1983 disappearance of a Vatican employee’s teenage daughter.
This World War II-era photo provided by U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, shows U.S. Army Pvt. Wing O. Hom, of Boston. Hom, who was reported missing in action while his unit was involved in fighting against German forces in Italy during World War II, has been accounted for the military said. Hom, 20, went missing in February 1944 during fighting near the town of Cisterna di Latina, south of Rome. (U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP)
Nearly 80 years after going MIA in WWII, US soldier accounted for
A U.S. Army soldier from Massachusetts reported missing in action while his unit was involved in fighting against German forces in Italy during World War II has been accounted for.
Visitors take photos of the Ancient Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Italy's culture and tourism ministers Gennaro Sangiuliano vowed to find and punish a tourist who was filmed carving his name and his girlfriend's name in the wall of the Colosseum, a crime that in the past has resulted in hefty fines. Video of the incident went viral on social media, at a time when Romans have already been complaining about hordes of tourists returning to peak season travel this year. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
American who filmed tourist carving name in Colosseum dumbfounded as hunt for culprit intensifies
An American tourist tells The Associated Press he was “dumbfounded” when he found a fellow tourist carving graffiti in the wall of Rome’s Colosseum.
FILE - Pietro Orlandi wears a placard with a picture of his sister Emanuela during a sit-in near Saint Peter's Basilica, in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The Vatican marked the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee by confirming the existence of new leads “worthy of further investigation” in hopes of finally getting to the bottom of one of the Holy See’s enduring mysteries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
Vatican says new leads are worth pursuing in the disappearance of employee’s daughter 40 years ago
Exactly 40 years after the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee disappeared, the Vatican announced new leads “worthy of further investigation” have surfaced.

The verdict will be appealed, the teen’s lawyer, Andrea Buitoni, told The Associated Press. Italian law allows acquittals to be appealed by both the prosecutor and the defense.

Actor and comedian Paolo Camilli, who appears in The White Lotus, posted a video on TikTok this week fondling his chest in front of the camera as a chronometer counts down 10 seconds. “If this is not molestation, I don’t know what is,’’ he said.

The video has spawned copycats, with both men and women fondling their chests to a countdown clock.

Other satirical videos include a woman apologetically excusing a man who has grabbed her rear end after he said he touched her for fewer than 10 seconds, so had committed no crime.

The victim has been following the social media reaction “with mixed feelings,’' her lawyer said, ”even if she is heartened by knowing that the judge’s decision is seen by many as an injustice.”

The case has been criticized by women’s rights organizations.

“This kind of verdict is unacceptable. It makes us go backward, and we cannot allow that,’' Cristina Ercoli, who heads the anti-violence center at Differenza Donna, told The Associated Press.

She said that the younger generation mobilizing on social media were making clear that “they have no doubt” that decision was wrong. “They don’t need us to say that it was a crime,’' she said of the janitor’s action.

In a similar case, Italy’s highest court in 2001 upheld an appeals court decision overturning the conviction of a manager of sexual assault for patting a female employee’s bottom. While the court acknowledged the pat had occurred, it ruled that there was no evidence it was “an act of libido.” He had been found guilty by a lower trial court and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The same court in 1999 ruled that it was impossible to rape a woman wearing jeans, since tightness makes them impossible to remove without help. The ruling prompted female lawmakers to wear jeans to Parliament in protest.