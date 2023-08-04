Teen charged in fatal after-hours stabbing outside Connecticut elementary school

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter Friday in connection with the fatal stabbing of another teen during an after-hours fight outside a Connecticut elementary school in May.

The boy was arrested in the killing of 15-year-old Dustin Cecarelli outside Tuttle Elementary School in East Haven around 6:30 p.m. on May 23. Police said the boy, whose name was not disclosed because of juvenile offender laws, was being detained at a juvenile detention center.

Authorities charged the teen with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault.

“We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Dustin’s family and friends during this difficult time,” East Haven Police Chief Ed Lennon said in a statement. “We hope this arrest is the beginning of the healing process.”

Cecarelli, from North Branford, was stabbed during a fight involving several people in a courtyard outside the school, police said. He was later pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police on Friday did not release other information, including whether other youths have been arrested.