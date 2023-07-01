Dutch teenager Dilano van ’t Hoff dies after a crash at race in Belgium

A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5G could disrupt flights
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
Sports

Dutch teenager Dilano van ’t Hoff dies after a crash at race in Belgium

 
Share

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Dutch teenage driver Dilano van ’t Hoff died after a crash at the Formula Regional European Championship in Belgium, organizers said Saturday.

The 18-year-old MP Motorsport driver was competing in a morning race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. It was held prior to the 24 Hours of Spa race later Saturday.

“Everyone associated with the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa is devastated by the news that Formula Regional EU by Alpine driver Dilano van ’t Hoff lost his life in an accident during this morning’s race,” the race organizers said in a statement. “We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and MP Motorsport.”

Other news
Joe Gibbs racing crew member John Ianham checks tires as preparation for the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend continues Friday, June 30, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Downtown Chicago course presents significant challenge for NASCAR Cup Series
There are seven 90-degree turns. There are manhole covers, and transitions from concrete to asphalt and back.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Formula One leader Verstappen frustrated despite pole position for Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen lashed out at the race stewards for being too strict during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, despite the Dutch driver clinching his fourth straight pole position.
FILE - Jimmie Johnson poses with his wife Chandra Janway in victory lane after his win in a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 4, 2012. Police in Muskogee, Okla., confirmed Tuesday, June 27, 2023, that they are investigating the deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Johnson as an apparent murder-suicide. A representative for Johnson confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson's wife, Chandra Janway. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp, File)
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.
Construction continues on South Columbus Drive on Monday, June 26, 2023, for the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Chicago. (Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune via AP)
NASCAR brings its 75th season to Chicago for the first street race in Cup Series history
It’s a big week for NASCAR as it visits downtown Chicago for the Cup Series’ first foray into street course racing.

The FREC expressed its “ sincere condolences to the family, team and friends.”

A minute’s silence was held before the start of the main 24 Hours of Spa race.

Motorsport’s governing body FIA also expressed its sorrow.

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit is where French driver Anthoine Hubert was killed following a multi-car crash during a Formula Two race at the Belgium Grand Prix in 2019.

Two years ago, six drivers from the all-female W Series needed medical checks following a heavy crash during a qualifying session on the same track.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports