Chinese e-retailer Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein, alleging antitrust violations

FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS HIGHEST RATING NUMBER. FILE - Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold Tuesday, July 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 21, would be the fifth highest ever in Mega Millions history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
A man checks his burnt house after yesterday's fire in Mandra west of Athens, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Fast-moving wildfires swept across hills in the searing heat outside the Greek capital on Tuesday, forcing authorities to close highways to help protect an oil refinery. Water-dropping airplanes and helicopters flew low though a blanket of smoke tinted orange by the sunset to try and contain two wildfires to the west of Athens before nightfall. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Firefighters battle wildfires near Athens
FILE - A sign stands outside the corporate headquarters of Cheyenne-based Taco John's, Aug. 1, 2019, in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco Bell rang up a win Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in its quest to make “Taco Tuesday" free of trademark restrictions, with Taco John’s formally abandoning its decades-old claim to own the phrase amid a challenge from its bigger rival. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)
Taco John’s abandons ‘Taco Tuesday’ mark
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Chinese e-retailer Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein, alleging antitrust violations

FILE - A page from the Shein website is shown in this photo, in New York on June 23, 2023. Chinese e-commerce retailer Temu has filed a lawsuit accusing its rival Shein of violating U.S. antitrust law by blocking clothing manufacturers from working with Temu. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

By ZEN SOO
 
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese e-commerce retailer Temu has filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts accusing its rival Shein of violating U.S. antitrust law by preventing garment makers from working with it.

Temu, which is owned by popular Chinese e-commerce site Pinduoduo Inc., is alleging that Shein has compelled clothing manufacturers to submit to unfair supply chain arrangements preventing them from working with Temu after it entered the U.S. market in 2022.

Shein (SHE-in) and Temu (TEE-mu) are fast-rising online shopping platforms. Shein has grabbed the largest share of the fast fashion market in the U.S., at over 50%, according to Temu’s complaint. Temu is the most downloaded app in the U.S., according to the website data.ai, formerly App Annie, which tracks app rankings. It offers everything from apparel to household goods at similarly competitive prices.

This booking photograph provided by the Nashua, N.H., Police Department shows Stacie Marie Laughton, 39, of Nashua, N.H. Laughton is charged with aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of children, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said in a statement. (Nashua N.H. Police booking photo via AP)
Former state lawmaker charged with sexual exploitation of children
A former New Hampshire state lawmaker and the one-time partner of a woman charged with taking sexually explicit photos of children at the Massachusetts day care center where she worked has also been charged in the case.
FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine. Developers of a project aimed at bringing hydropower from Canada to the New England power grid are trying to sort out how cost increases that occurred during lengthy litigation will be shared. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Hydropower transmission corridor to be renegotiated because of cost increases
Partners on a project aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid are trying to sort out how cost increases during lengthy litigation will be shared.
FILE - A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rates of severe maternal health complications nearly doubled in Massachusetts from 2011 to 2020, with Black women experiencing the highest rates of labor and delivery problems, according to a report released Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Report: Severe maternal health complications nearly doubled in Massachusetts from 2011 to 2020
A report released Wednesday by Massachusetts health officials found rates of severe maternal health complications nearly doubled in the state from 2011 to 2020, with Black women experiencing the highest rates of labor and delivery problems.
This World War II-era photo provided by U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, shows U.S. Army Pvt. Wing O. Hom, of Boston. Hom, who was reported missing in action while his unit was involved in fighting against German forces in Italy during World War II, has been accounted for the military said. Hom, 20, went missing in February 1944 during fighting near the town of Cisterna di Latina, south of Rome. (U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP)
Nearly 80 years after going MIA in WWII, US soldier accounted for
A U.S. Army soldier from Massachusetts reported missing in action while his unit was involved in fighting against German forces in Italy during World War II has been accounted for.

“Shein has engaged in a campaign of threats, intimidation, false assertions of infringement, and attempts to impose baseless punitive fines and has forced exclusive dealing arrangements on clothing manufacturers,” according to the complaint Temu filed on July 14 with the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

In an emailed statement, Temu said that Shein also punished merchants that worked with Temu by imposing “extrajudicial fines” and forced retailers to assign their intellectual property rights to Shein, which could then seek to enforce these rights against those who also operate on Temu.

“For a long time, we have exercised significant restraint and refrained from pursuing legal actions. However, Shein’s escalating attacks leave us no choice but to take legal measures to defend our rights and the rights of those merchants doing business on Temu, as well as the consumers’ rights to a wide variety of affordable products,” the retailer said in the statement.

Shein did not immediately respond to AP with a comment, though it previously said that the case was “without merit” and that the firm would defend itself against the allegations.

Earlier, Shein sued Temu in Illinois, asserting that it engaged in deceptive business practices and created impostor pages that violated copyrights and trademarks.

China’s regulators have cracked down on the widespread practice by internet firms there of forcing retailers, brands and suppliers to work exclusively with them.

Both Shein and Temu have gained attention as imports to the U.S. via their platforms have surged.

Just days ago, a filing in California by three U.S. fashion designers accused Shein of copyright infringement so aggressive that it amounts to racketeering. The filing alleges the company has violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as RICO, a law originally crafted to prosecute organized crime.

A Congressional report published last month questioned both companies’ compliance with efforts to prevent goods made by forced labor from being sold on their platforms.

An anonymous coalition of brands and human rights advocates called “Shut Down Shein” has been lobbying lawmakers seeking to increase scrutiny on the fast fashion site.