Tendulkar, Lara honored with gates at Sydney Cricket Ground

FILE - India's batsman Sachin Tendulkar, second right, walks through the visitors gate onto the field on the fourth day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 6, 2012. Tendulkar and the West Indies former player Brian Lara have been honored with the renaming the visitors' gates as the Lara-Tendulkar gates. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)

SYDNEY (AP) — Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara have been honored with gates at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

All visiting cricket teams will enter the playing arena through the Lara-Tendulkar gates i n future at the iconic Australian stadium, Cricket Australia announced Monday.

Tendulkar had an average of 157 in the five test matches he played at the SCG and said it’s his favorite ground outside of India.

“I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92,” Tendulkar said in a statement. “It is a great honor to have the gates ... named after me and my good friend Brian.”

Lara’s 277 at the SCG in 1993, his fifth test, was the first of his 34 test centuries for the West Indies. Lara’s average of 54.85 in four tests at the SCG was also above his career average of 52.88 in 131 test matches.

The gates were unveiled on April 24 to mark Tendulkar’s 50th birthday.

“This is a fitting and timely gesture by the SCG to recognize Sachin and Brian Lara as two legends of the international game with exceptional records at the SCG,” Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said. “Their feats will no doubt be an inspiration to not only visiting international teams, but all players fortunate enough to walk onto the hallowed turf of the Sydney Cricket Ground.”

Three Australian cricket greats have long been honored with entrances named for them at the SCG.

The Australian cricket team enters the field of play via the Don Bradman Gates, while the Arthur Morris and Alan Davidson gates are at the entrance to the stadium.

The SCG is the traditional venue for Australia’s first test match of the year.

Tendulkar is a record-setting cricketer who played 200 tests for India, scoring 15,921 runs at a career average of 53.78. Three of his 51 test centuries were posted at the SCG.

Lara played 131 test matches for West Indies and his 400 not out against England in 2004 remains the highest individual score ever in a test innings.

“I’m deeply honored to be recognized at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I’m sure Sachin is,” Lara said in a statement. “The ground holds many special memories for me and my family.”

