Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Record
|Pts
|1. Bearden (4)
|18-0
|93
|2. Coffee County (2)
|22-1
|81
|(tie) Bradley Central (2)
|16-0
|81
|4. Blackman (1)
|17-1
|77
|5. Bartlett (1)
|17-5
|48
|6. Heritage
|15-1
|42
|7. Stewarts Creek
|16-2
|29
|8. Cookeville
|14-3
|28
|9. Rockvale
|14-1
|26
|10. Arlington
|12-3
|15
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|1. Jackson South Side (4)
|15-0
|89
|(tie) Upperman (5)
|17-2
|89
|3. White County
|16-4
|67
|4. Dyer County
|15-0
|58
|5. Elizabethton
|13-4
|43
|6. Creek Wood
|14-2
|42
|7. Cumberland County
|13-4
|35
|8. Livingston Academy
|13-3
|30
|9. Crockett County (1)
|15-2
|22
|10. Greeneville
|11-5
|18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 14.
|Record
|Pts
|1. Westview (7)
|16-0
|91
|2. Alcoa
|15-2
|79
|3. York Institute (2)
|15-2
|78
|4. Huntingdon (1)
|17-1
|72
|5. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|15-3
|63
|6. Gibson County
|16-4
|45
|7. Cheatham County
|17-2
|43
|8. McMinn Central
|11-5
|27
|9. Community
|13-4
|23
|10. Summertown
|12-5
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|1. Wayne County (8)
|16-0
|97
|2. Hampton (1)
|14-0
|78
|3. Clarkrange
|14-4
|72
|4. Clay County
|14-3
|67
|5. McKenzie
|9-5
|40
|5. Pickett County (1)
|12-4
|40
|7. Dresden
|13-4
|36
|8. Houston County
|13-2
|24
|8. McEwen
|14-2
|24
|10. Richland
|9-4
|23
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 18.
|Record
|Pts
|1. Briarcrest (4)
|16-2
|89
|(tie) Harpeth Hall (2)
|13-2
|89
|3. Ensworth (4)
|12-3
|87
|4. Knoxville Webb
|10-5
|45
|5. Christ Presbyterian Academy
|10-5
|42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Father Ryan 41.
|Record
|Pts
|1. Nashville Christian (6)
|19-1
|96
|2. CAK
|15-5
|60
|3. Ezell-Harding
|13-2
|58
|4. Webb School-Bell Buckle (4)
|12-3
|55
|5. Trinity Christian Academy
|13-4
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 27. Clarksville Academy 27. Providence Christian Academy 12.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; WCMT, Martin; The Mirror-Exchange, Milan.¤