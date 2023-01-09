Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts 1. Bearden (4) 18-0 93 2. Coffee County (2) 22-1 81 (tie) Bradley Central (2) 16-0 81 4. Blackman (1) 17-1 77 5. Bartlett (1) 17-5 48 6. Heritage 15-1 42 7. Stewarts Creek 16-2 29 8. Cookeville 14-3 28 9. Rockvale 14-1 26 10. Arlington 12-3 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts 1. Jackson South Side (4) 15-0 89 (tie) Upperman (5) 17-2 89 3. White County 16-4 67 4. Dyer County 15-0 58 5. Elizabethton 13-4 43 6. Creek Wood 14-2 42 7. Cumberland County 13-4 35 8. Livingston Academy 13-3 30 9. Crockett County (1) 15-2 22 10. Greeneville 11-5 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 14.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts 1. Westview (7) 16-0 91 2. Alcoa 15-2 79 3. York Institute (2) 15-2 78 4. Huntingdon (1) 17-1 72 5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-3 63 6. Gibson County 16-4 45 7. Cheatham County 17-2 43 8. McMinn Central 11-5 27 9. Community 13-4 23 10. Summertown 12-5 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts 1. Wayne County (8) 16-0 97 2. Hampton (1) 14-0 78 3. Clarkrange 14-4 72 4. Clay County 14-3 67 5. McKenzie 9-5 40 5. Pickett County (1) 12-4 40 7. Dresden 13-4 36 8. Houston County 13-2 24 8. McEwen 14-2 24 10. Richland 9-4 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 18.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts 1. Briarcrest (4) 16-2 89 (tie) Harpeth Hall (2) 13-2 89 3. Ensworth (4) 12-3 87 4. Knoxville Webb 10-5 45 5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 10-5 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Father Ryan 41.

Division II - Class 1A

Record Pts 1. Nashville Christian (6) 19-1 96 2. CAK 15-5 60 3. Ezell-Harding 13-2 58 4. Webb School-Bell Buckle (4) 12-3 55 5. Trinity Christian Academy 13-4 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 27. Clarksville Academy 27. Providence Christian Academy 12.