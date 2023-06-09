AP NEWS
Double-A Southern League Glance

June 9, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)3024.556
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)2924.547½
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)2529.4635
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)1836.33312

South Division
WLPct.GB
Pensacola (Miami)3321.611
Biloxi (Milwaukee)2826.5195
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)2727.5006
Mississippi (Atlanta)2528.472

___

Thursday's Games

Chattanooga 4, Birmingham 3

Rocket City 7, Tennessee 6

Pensacola 9, Montgomery 6

Biloxi 8, Mississippi 2

Friday's Games

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Biloxi at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 5:05 p.m.

Montgomery at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

