June 9, 2023 GMT
Double-A Southern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|30
|24
|.556
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|29
|24
|.547
|½
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|25
|29
|.463
|5
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|18
|36
|.333
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pensacola (Miami)
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|28
|26
|.519
|5
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|27
|27
|.500
|6
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|25
|28
|.472
|7½
___
|Thursday's Games
Chattanooga 4, Birmingham 3
Rocket City 7, Tennessee 6
Pensacola 9, Montgomery 6
Biloxi 8, Mississippi 2
|Friday's Games
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.
Biloxi at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 5:05 p.m.
Montgomery at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.