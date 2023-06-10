FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Double-A Southern League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)3025.545
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)2925.537½
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)2629.4734
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)1936.34511

South Division
WLPct.GB
Pensacola (Miami)3421.618
Biloxi (Milwaukee)2827.5096
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)2728.4917
Mississippi (Atlanta)2628.481

___

Thursday’s Games

Chattanooga 4, Birmingham 3

Rocket City 7, Tennessee 6

Other news
FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on speakers during a rally on the lawn of the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., March 29, 2023. A federal judge temporarily blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths on Wednesday, June 28, taking the action shortly before the measure was set to take effect. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee block portions of transgender youth care bans
Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee on Wednesday blocked portions of bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, handing down the rulings shortly before the statutes were set to go into effect.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, left, Tennessee State University athletic director Mikki Allen and president Glenda Glover share a laugh after a news conference, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The school announced it will become the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey. The program has been created in partnership with the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players' Association and the Nashville Predators. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tennessee State ready to make history as the 1st HBCU to add ice hockey
Tennessee State announced it will become the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey.
FILE - Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne performs with Del McCoury, not pictured, at the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards show, Sept. 27, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Osborne, who helped popularize the song “Rocky Top," died early Tuesday, June 27, 2023, according to a statement from the college where he worked. He was 91. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Bluegrass musician who helped popularize song ‘Rocky Top’ dies at 91
A community college in eastern Kentucky says Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne has died. He was 91. Bobby Osborne and his brother Sonny made up “The Osborne Brothers,” and their version of the song “Rocky Top” in 1967 became an official state song of Tennessee.
FILE - Construction continues on the first of two manufacturing plants as part of the BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, Ky., Dec. 5, 2022. Massive battery plants planned in Tennessee and Kentucky for Ford's electric vehicles are on track to receive up to a $9.2 billion federal loan, in what would be the biggest award under the U.S. Department of Energy's loan program since President Joe Biden took office. (Gina Clear/The News-Enterprise via AP, File)
Tennessee, Kentucky battery plants for Ford electric vehicles on track for $9.2B federal loan
The U.S. Department of Energy says massive battery plants planned in Tennessee and Kentucky for Ford’s electric vehicles are on track to receive up to a $9.2 billion federal loan.

Pensacola 9, Montgomery 6

Biloxi 8, Mississippi 2

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 5, Chattanooga 2

Rocket City 5, Tennessee 4, 10 innings

Pensacola 6, Montgomery 4

Mississippi 4, Biloxi 0

Saturday’s Games

Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Biloxi at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 5:05 p.m.

Montgomery at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.