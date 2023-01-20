Man kills 2 kids, himself; wife’s body found in Alabama

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — An Alabama man involved in an investigation into the death of his wife fatally shot his two children before killing himself in Tennessee, police said.

The shooting occurred Thursday morning at a home in Murfreesboro, police said in a news release.

Jamie Lepore, 46, of Hazel Green, Alabama, shot his two children ages 9 and 11, then died by suicide, the statement said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Murfreesboro police said Lepore was part of an ongoing homicide investigation in Hazel Green.

The Madison County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office said in a separate statement that the body of Lepore’s wife, Jennifer, 43, was found Wednesday night inside a residence. The cause of her death was not immediately determined, pending results of an autopsy.

“It is truly a tragic situation to lose an entire family, especially in this manner,” Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said.