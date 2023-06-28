Boy age 10 in stable condition in Tennessee accidental shooting; police say 14-year-old charged

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is facing charges in Tennessee after a gun in his backpack accidentally fired in the gym of a youth community center on Wednesday, striking a 10-year-old peer and sending him to the hospital, according to police.

The 10-year-old hit by the gunfire at the Phyllis Wheatley Center is now in stable condition after suffering life-threatening injuries, according to a Knoxville Police Department news release. The boy was struck at least once during the shooting, which was not intentional or targeted, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The 14-year-old is initially facing charges as a juvenile of two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment. Police say they detained the teenager a few blocks from the youth center and recovered the backpack, which had two handguns in it.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

The Phyllis Wheatley Center is the main facility for the YWCA’s youth programs in East Tennessee, according to its website.

The YWCA said it was reviewing safety protocols and making plans to provide resources to children and staff after the traumatic event. In an emailed statement, the YWCA of Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley said it had contacted families, and kids were being picked up from the facility.

The YWCA asked the public to join in “wrapping all of our young people in your love and prayers.”