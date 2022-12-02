More than $27 million in grants awarded in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than $27 million in Community Development Block Grants have been approved by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.

The grants will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives. McWhorter said 64 communities will receive funding through the latest round of block grants.

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the community level. The program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development.

Funds are available for water and sewer improvements, housing rehabilitation, health and safety projects and other improvements to enhance quality of life in rural communities.

“Quality infrastructure is essential to ensuring that every Tennessee community can thrive,” Lee said Thursday. “I congratulate each grant recipient for receiving funds to support local safety, spur economic growth and secure prosperity across our state.”