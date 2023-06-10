Double-A Southern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|30
|25
|.545
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|29
|25
|.537
|½
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|26
|29
|.473
|4
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|36
|.345
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pensacola (Miami)
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|28
|27
|.509
|6
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|27
|28
|.491
|7
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|26
|28
|.481
|7½
___
|Friday’s Games
Birmingham 5, Chattanooga 2
Rocket City 5, Tennessee 4, 10 innings
Pensacola 6, Montgomery 4
Mississippi 4, Biloxi 0
|Saturday’s Games
Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.
Biloxi at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 5:05 p.m.
Montgomery at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Tennessee at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.