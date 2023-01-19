Clarksville groups to help with pollinator-friendly plants

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Clarksville Healthy Yards is sponsoring an event to help the public plant pollinator-friendly Tennessee native plants that need to experience cold weather before they germinate.

At a short workshop on Feb. 4, experts will share an easy winter-sowing method that requires almost no maintenance, according to a news release. Experts will prepare the seeds that attendees will plant. Then participants must simply set the pots outside for the winter and wait for germination in early spring.

The event is co-sponsored by the Clarksville Sustainability Board and Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for Field Biology. It takes place in room C220 at Austin Peay’s Sundquist Science Complex.

The event is free, but registration is required. Interested members of the public should send their name and email address to clarksvilletnhealthyyards@gmail.com or call 931-221-6480.

Attendees should bring an empty gallon milk jug or clear food container.