Tennessee program lets victims shield their addresses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee secretary of state is encouraging victims of human trafficking, stalking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense to protect their addresses from public disclosure under a free state program.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says the Safe at Home address confidentiality program provides approved applicants a substitute address that can be used for voter registration, government services such as a driver’s license, access to assistance programs, and other legal needs.

The address can be used by anyone in that household. Safe at Home applicants can complete an application with a partner agency listed at SafeAtHomeTN.com . They can also call 615-253-3043 to find a partner agency.

The program launched in 2019 and was expanded in 2021. It currently serves more than 580 victims in 43 counties.