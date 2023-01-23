Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bearden (9)
|22-0
|126
|1
|2. Bradley Central (4)
|21-0
|118
|T2
|3. Coffee County
|24-1
|106
|T2
|4. Blackman
|20-2
|84
|4
|5. Cookeville
|19-3
|73
|6
|6. Heritage
|18-2
|66
|5
|7. Stewarts Creek
|20-3
|43
|7
|8. Arlington
|15-5
|33
|9
|9. Rockvale
|16-3
|18
|8
|10. Bartlett
|20-6
|15
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jackson South Side (10)
|19-0
|125
|1
|2. Livingston Academy (3)
|18-3
|109
|6
|3. Upperman
|20-3
|99
|2
|4. Elizabethton
|18-4
|87
|4
|5. Creek Wood
|19-3
|78
|3
|6. Greeneville
|16-5
|57
|7
|7. Cumberland County
|16-5
|35
|9
|8. Dyer County
|16-2
|34
|8
|9. White County
|17-7
|32
|5
|10. South Gibson
|17-5
|22
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lincoln County 15.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Westview (10)
|21-0
|126
|1
|2. York Institute (3)
|19-2
|118
|2
|3. Alcoa
|20-2
|107
|3
|4. Gibson County
|19-5
|75
|4
|5. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|17-4
|70
|6
|6. Huntingdon
|19-3
|67
|5
|7. Summertown
|16-5
|52
|7
|8. McMinn Central
|14-5
|38
|T9
|9. Cheatham County
|19-4
|32
|8
|10. Community
|16-5
|22
|T9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wayne County (13)
|21-0
|130
|1
|2. Hampton
|18-1
|108
|2
|3. Clay County
|17-4
|94
|T4
|4. McKenzie
|13-6
|89
|3
|5. Dresden
|16-5
|60
|6
|6. Clarkrange
|17-6
|55
|T4
|7. Pickett County
|14-6
|47
|8
|8. Richland
|13-4
|38
|7
|9. Oneida
|16-4
|23
|NR
|(tie) Houston County
|15-4
|23
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 16. Clarksburg 12.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ensworth (5)
|17-3
|119
|T1
|2. Harpeth Hall (5)
|17-2
|116
|T1
|(tie) Briarcrest (3)
|18-3
|116
|T1
|4. Father Ryan
|13-4
|66
|5
|5. Knoxville Webb
|12-7
|52
|4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 20. Chattanooga Christian 19.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (8)
|18-4
|122
|2
|2. Nashville Christian (5)
|23-2
|119
|1
|3. CAK
|19-5
|106
|3
|4. Trinity Christian Academy
|17-5
|66
|4
|5. Ezell-Harding
|16-4
|58
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤