Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls

By The Associated PressJanuary 23, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv
1. Bearden (9) 22-0 126 1
2. Bradley Central (4) 21-0 118 T2
3. Coffee County 24-1 106 T2
4. Blackman 20-2 84 4
5. Cookeville 19-3 73 6
6. Heritage 18-2 66 5
7. Stewarts Creek 20-3 43 7
8. Arlington 15-5 33 9
9. Rockvale 16-3 18 8
10. Bartlett 20-6 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv
1. Jackson South Side (10) 19-0 125 1
2. Livingston Academy (3) 18-3 109 6
3. Upperman 20-3 99 2
4. Elizabethton 18-4 87 4
5. Creek Wood 19-3 78 3
6. Greeneville 16-5 57 7
7. Cumberland County 16-5 35 9
8. Dyer County 16-2 34 8
9. White County 17-7 32 5
10. South Gibson 17-5 22 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lincoln County 15.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv
1. Westview (10) 21-0 126 1
2. York Institute (3) 19-2 118 2
3. Alcoa 20-2 107 3
4. Gibson County 19-5 75 4
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 17-4 70 6
6. Huntingdon 19-3 67 5
7. Summertown 16-5 52 7
8. McMinn Central 14-5 38 T9
9. Cheatham County 19-4 32 8
10. Community 16-5 22 T9

    • Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

    Division I - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Wayne County (13) 21-0 130 1
    2. Hampton 18-1 108 2
    3. Clay County 17-4 94 T4
    4. McKenzie 13-6 89 3
    5. Dresden 16-5 60 6
    6. Clarkrange 17-6 55 T4
    7. Pickett County 14-6 47 8
    8. Richland 13-4 38 7
    9. Oneida 16-4 23 NR
    (tie) Houston County 15-4 23 9

    Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 16. Clarksburg 12.

    Division II - Class 2A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Ensworth (5) 17-3 119 T1
    2. Harpeth Hall (5) 17-2 116 T1
    (tie) Briarcrest (3) 18-3 116 T1
    4. Father Ryan 13-4 66 5
    5. Knoxville Webb 12-7 52 4

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 20. Chattanooga Christian 19.

    Division II - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (8) 18-4 122 2
    2. Nashville Christian (5) 23-2 119 1
    3. CAK 19-5 106 3
    4. Trinity Christian Academy 17-5 66 4
    5. Ezell-Harding 16-4 58 5

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.

    ———
    All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤
