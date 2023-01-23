Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Bearden (9) 22-0 126 1 2. Bradley Central (4) 21-0 118 T2 3. Coffee County 24-1 106 T2 4. Blackman 20-2 84 4 5. Cookeville 19-3 73 6 6. Heritage 18-2 66 5 7. Stewarts Creek 20-3 43 7 8. Arlington 15-5 33 9 9. Rockvale 16-3 18 8 10. Bartlett 20-6 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Jackson South Side (10) 19-0 125 1 2. Livingston Academy (3) 18-3 109 6 3. Upperman 20-3 99 2 4. Elizabethton 18-4 87 4 5. Creek Wood 19-3 78 3 6. Greeneville 16-5 57 7 7. Cumberland County 16-5 35 9 8. Dyer County 16-2 34 8 9. White County 17-7 32 5 10. South Gibson 17-5 22 NR

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lincoln County 15.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Westview (10) 21-0 126 1 2. York Institute (3) 19-2 118 2 3. Alcoa 20-2 107 3 4. Gibson County 19-5 75 4 5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 17-4 70 6 6. Huntingdon 19-3 67 5 7. Summertown 16-5 52 7 8. McMinn Central 14-5 38 T9 9. Cheatham County 19-4 32 8 10. Community 16-5 22 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Wayne County (13) 21-0 130 1 2. Hampton 18-1 108 2 3. Clay County 17-4 94 T4 4. McKenzie 13-6 89 3 5. Dresden 16-5 60 6 6. Clarkrange 17-6 55 T4 7. Pickett County 14-6 47 8 8. Richland 13-4 38 7 9. Oneida 16-4 23 NR (tie) Houston County 15-4 23 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 16. Clarksburg 12.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Ensworth (5) 17-3 119 T1 2. Harpeth Hall (5) 17-2 116 T1 (tie) Briarcrest (3) 18-3 116 T1 4. Father Ryan 13-4 66 5 5. Knoxville Webb 12-7 52 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 20. Chattanooga Christian 19.

Division II - Class 1A

ADVERTISEMENT

Record Pts Prv 1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (8) 18-4 122 2 2. Nashville Christian (5) 23-2 119 1 3. CAK 19-5 106 3 4. Trinity Christian Academy 17-5 66 4 5. Ezell-Harding 16-4 58 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.