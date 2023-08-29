Tennessee Football Prep Polls
BC-FBH--Tennessee Prep Poll
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Division I - Class 6A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Oakland (10)
|1-1
|193
|1
|2. Bradley Central (8)
|2-0
|183
|2
|3. Maryville (1)
|2-0
|168
|3
|4. Germantown (2)
|2-0
|148
|5
|5. Brentwood
|2-0
|112
|7
|6. Farragut
|2-0
|96
|6
|7. Collierville
|2-0
|77
|9
|8. Riverdale
|1-1
|75
|4
|9. Bearden
|0-2
|28
|8
|(tie) Mt. Juliet
|2-0
|28
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cleveland 10. Bartlett 9. Houston 6. Cane Ridge 6. Science Hill 4. Arlington 3. Green Hill 2. Ravenwood 2. Stewarts Creek 2. Dobyns-Bennett 1. Coffee County 1. Cordova 1.
|Division I - Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (21)
|2-0
|210
|1
|2. Henry County
|2-0
|175
|4
|3. Nolensville
|2-0
|123
|5
|4. Powell
|1-1
|122
|T2
|5. Page
|1-1
|106
|T2
|6. Munford
|2-0
|95
|8
|7. Centennial
|2-0
|88
|10
|8. Beech
|1-1
|58
|7
|9. Hendersonville
|2-0
|32
|NR
|(tie) Springfield
|1-1
|32
|6
Others receiving votes: Rhea County 31. Oak Ridge 29. Walker Valley 22. Southwind 14. East Hamilton 10. Sevier County 5. Hillsboro 2. McMinn County 1.
|Division I - Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Greeneville (10)
|1-0-1
|193
|1
|2. Pearl-Cohn (10)
|2-0
|184
|T3
|3. Elizabethton
|2-0
|166
|T3
|4. Upperman (1)
|2-0
|126
|7
|5. Haywood County
|2-0
|101
|6
|6. Hardin County
|2-0
|87
|8
|7. Red Bank
|1-1
|71
|5
|8. Stone Memorial
|2-0
|67
|9
|9. Anderson County
|0-2
|64
|2
|10. Macon County
|2-0
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Crockett County 19. White County 19. South Gibson 18. Marshall County 10. Chester County 6. Obion County 3. Loudon 1.
|Division I - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (21)
|2-0
|210
|1
|2. East Nashville
|2-0
|181
|2
|3. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|2-0
|168
|3
|4. Dyersburg
|2-0
|152
|4
|5. Covington
|1-1
|89
|6
|6. Meigs County
|1-0
|69
|T10
|7. Chuckey-Doak
|2-0
|65
|T10
|8. Giles County
|1-1
|61
|5
|9. Kingston
|2-0
|35
|NR
|10. Watertown
|2-0
|30
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sweetwater 29. Sequatchie County 24. White House-Heritage 15. Pigeon Forge 8. Westview 7. Tyner Academy 6. Bolivar Central 4. McMinn Central 2.
|Division I - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Riverside (14)
|1-1
|181
|1
|2. Milan (5)
|2-0
|169
|2
|3. East Robertson
|2-0
|124
|6
|4. York Institute (1)
|2-0
|119
|5
|5. Lewis County
|2-0
|98
|7
|6. Marion County
|2-0
|86
|8
|7. Huntingdon
|01-01
|80
|3
|8. Hampton
|1-1
|75
|4
|9. Smith County (1)
|2-0
|71
|9
|10. Waverly
|2-0
|44
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fairley 35. Mt. Pleasant 15. West Greene 10. Monterey 9. Adamsville 8. Bledsoe County 7. Loretto 7. Fayetteville 7. Polk County 3. Westmoreland 3. Peabody 2. South Greene 2.
|Division I - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (8)
|2-0
|194
|2
|2. Dresden (8)
|2-0
|188
|3
|3. McKenzie (5)
|1-1
|154
|1
|4. Coalfield
|2-0
|149
|4
|5. Whitwell
|2-0
|105
|5
|6. Moore County
|2-0
|86
|T9
|7. Sale Creek
|2-0
|70
|T9
|8. Union City
|0-2
|57
|6
|9. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
|1-1
|50
|NR
|10. Gordonsville
|0-2
|28
|7
Others receiving votes: Cloudland 27. Eagleville 11. Clay County 10. South Fulton 9. Oakdale 6. Gleason 3. Wayne County 3. Richland 2. Cornersville 2. West Carroll 1.
|Division II - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Friendship Christian (20)
|2-0
|209
|1
|2. Jackson Christian (1)
|2-0
|175
|3
|3. Middle Tennessee Christian
|2-0
|171
|4
|4. Nashville Christian School
|1-1
|106
|2
|5. Trinity Christian Academy
|1-0
|100
|5
Others receiving votes: DCA 40. First Assembly Christian 20. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 19.
|Division II - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Franklin Road Academy (8)
|2-0
|193
|2
|2. CPA (12)
|1-1
|189
|1
|3. Knoxville Webb (1)
|2-0
|157
|3
|4. Boyd Buchanan
|2-0
|121
|4
|5. Chattanooga Christian
|2-0
|86
|5
Others receiving votes: Davidson Academy 42. Lausanne Collegiate 25. University-Jackson 21. Northpoint Christian 6.
|Division II - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. McCallie (14)
|2-0
|192
|1
|2. Baylor (7)
|1-1
|184
|2
|3. MUS
|2-0
|134
|5
|4. Lipscomb Academy
|0-2
|118
|3
|5. Ensworth
|2-0
|111
|NR
Others receiving votes: Brentwood Academy 51. Knoxville Catholic 19. Father Ryan 18. CBHS 13.
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Advocate & Democrat, Sweetwater; The Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Crossville Chronicle, Crossville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; Knox News Sentinel, Knoxville; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤