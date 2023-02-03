University of Tennessee to host youth gardening symposium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee Gardens on Thursday announced a partnership with the American Horticultural Society to bring the 2023 National Children and Youth Garden Symposium to Knoxville.

The event will take place July 12-15, according to a news release. This professional development event focuses on educators, garden designers, community leaders, youth program coordinators, and others who are dedicated to connecting children and youth to the natural world.

Topics will include curriculum, program management, and garden design and maintenance during four days of educational sessions and field trips. During the symposium, UT will showcase the youth gardening efforts taking place throughout Knoxville, including at the State Botanical Garden of Tennessee.

“The UT Gardens is an incredible resource for our campus and our community. We are proud to welcome educators from around the country as they connect with one another and learn new ways to spark joy and curiosity in children as they explore nature,” UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman said in a news release.