Fire at Y-12 contained; no injuries, contaminations reported

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — A fire that broke out Wednesday at the Y-12 National Security Complex in a building where uranium is processed has been contained, officials said.

The fire at the facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in production building 9212, said Steven Wyatt, spokesperson for the National Nuclear Security Administration. The building is a uranium processing site, news outlets reported. Air monitors did not go off, which means there was no release of radioactive material, officials said.

About 200 employees were evacuated from the building where the fire occurred, and officials say there were no injuries or contaminations reported.

Operations have returned to normal, though officials said they are still trying to determine how the fire started.