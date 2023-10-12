No. 19 Tennessee, Texas A&M seek to stay in SEC race, Mizzou, No. 24 Kentucky look to rebound

Things to watch in Week 7 of the Southeastern Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) at No. 19 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1). Both teams are playing to stay in the mix for their division titles, the Aggies in the SEC West and the Vols in the SEC West. Texas A&M i can’t afford a second league loss if they hope to play in Atlanta in December. It’s a similar situation for the Vols, who are a game behind No. 1 Georgia and might need to win out against league opponents to make the SEC title game. The Aggies are averaging better than 35 points a game this season, 19th best among Power Five programs. The Vols are fourth in the conference in scoring defense, allowing just 17.8 points a game this season.

ALL-CATS MATCHUP

Missouri (5-1, 1-1) heads to No. 24 Kentucky (5-1, 2-1). Two of the SEC’s early surprises are coming off their first defeats of the season. Neither can afford another loss and remain in the chase for an SEC East Division title. Kentucky will try and keep its hot hand rushing behind Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis, who leads the SEC with 653 yards on the ground along with 12 touchdowns. After a late loss to LSU, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook said falling short in the final period didn’t sit well with the team.

IMPACT PLAYER

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner has been a terror to opponents through the first half of the season. He’s had 26 tackles including nine behind the line of scrimmage. That total also includes 6 1-2 sacks to lead the SEC. Turner has also recorded eight quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles. The 6-foot-4, 242-pound junior from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is also on pace to surpass the totals of ex-Alabama star — and first-round NFL draft pick — Will Anderson Jr. from a year ago.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Florida has scored in 442 straight games dating back to 1988. That’s an NCAA record and 54 games longer than any other program in college football history. ... South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler comes out on fire in games this season. He’s completed 36 of 41 passes (87.8%) for 393 yards and two touchdowns combined in his five first quarters. ... LSU had two 100-yard rushers (Logan Diggs had 134 and Jayden Daniels had 130) and a 100-yard receiver (Malik Nabers, 146) for just the eighth time in school history. ... Auburn leads the SEC in red-zone defense and is second in the league with turnover forced with 10.

LONG SHOT

Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) at No. 11 Alabama (5-1, 3-0). The Razorbacks have lost four straight, including their first three SEC games (LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss). The Crimson Tide, 20 1/2-point favorites according to FanDuel Sportsbook, appear to be finding their footing since a Week 2 loss to Texas. Jalen Milroe has solidified the team’s quarterback play, throwing for 710 yards, four TDs and two interceptions in the past three victories.

