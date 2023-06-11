Southern Miss jumps to 4-0 lead over Tennessee before Game 1 is postponed due to inclement weather

Tennessee players relax during a lightning delay during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, June 10, 2023. (James Pugh/impact601.com via AP)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tate Parker hit a two-RBI triple in the top of the first inning, Dustin Dickerson and Nick Monistere each hit a solo home run for Southern Miss on Saturday the Golden Eagles jumped to a 4-0 before play at the Hattiesburg Super Regional was postponed due to inclement weather.

Game 1 of the best-of-3 super regional will resume Sunday at 11 a.m. local (central) time with one out and Tennessee’s Zane Denton on first base.

Tennessee (41-19) and Southern Miss (45-18) have each won four games in a row.

___

