Tennessee ban on paycheck dues deduction to teacher group can take effect, judges rule

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday, May 12, 2023. Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday, July 31, in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
Doomsday plot sentencing
Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Pakistan suicide bombing
Yellow Corp. trucks are seen at a YRC Freight terminal Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. After years of financial struggles, Yellow is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy and seeing customers leave in large numbers — heightening risk for future liquidation. While no official decision has been announced by the company, the prospect of bankruptcy has renewed attention around Yellow's ongoing negotiations with unionized workers, a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government and other bills the trucker has racked up over time. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Trucking company Yellow is shutting down
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
US needs win to survive at Women’s World Cup
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
U.S. News

Tennessee ban on paycheck dues deduction to teacher group can take effect, judges rule

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee responds to questions during a news conference Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. In a bill pushed by Lee, Tennessee can now begin banning a professional teacher advocacy organization from deducting membership dues from those educators’ paychecks, according to a court ruling, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee responds to questions during a news conference Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. In a bill pushed by Lee, Tennessee can now begin banning a professional teacher advocacy organization from deducting membership dues from those educators’ paychecks, according to a court ruling, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

By JONATHAN MATTISE
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee can now begin banning a professional teacher advocacy organization from deducting membership dues from those educators’ paychecks, according to a court ruling.

A panel of three state court trial judges decided Friday that the recently enacted law targeting the Tennessee Education Association no longer needs to be blocked in court.

In late June, the judges initially sided with the Tennessee Education Association by stopping the provision from taking effect on July 1. Yet at the time, the judges said that they weren’t making a “determination as to the merits” of the plaintiffs’ claims.

The association sued the state in June over the two-pronged law, which also gradually raises the minimum teacher salary up to $50,000 for the 2026-27 school year. Republican Gov. Bill Lee pushed for the dual-purpose bill with the support from the GOP-dominant General Assembly this year.

Other news
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee on Friday, July 28, 2023, wouldn't say whether his proposal to keep firearms away from dangerous people has enough support inside Tennessee's Republican-dominant Statehouse to survive the upcoming special legislative session. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Tennessee governor declines to say if he has enough votes for gun proposal
FILE - Roy McGrath, CEO of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks at the State House in Annapolis, Md., April 15, 2020. McGrath, who failed to appear for his trial on federal corruption charges died after suffering two gunshot wounds — one of them self-inflicted — as FBI agents closed in on him in Tennessee. That's according to an autopsy report made public Friday, July 28, 2023. McGrath died on April 4 near Knoxvillle, Tennessee, after he failed to appear at Baltimore’s federal courthouse for his March 13 trial. (Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Maryland political aide died after 2 gunshot wounds, one self-inflicted
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law

The challenge calls for a judge to keep the pay raise, but block the deductions ban. The association says the ban will cost the group money and diminish its own revenues, which come entirely from member dues.

In their Friday decision, the judges ruled against the association’s arguments for a temporary injunction, saying that combining the two changes into one bill does not violate a single-subject requirement for legislation under the Tennessee Constitution. The judges also decided that the bill’s caption — commonly known as a short summary — sufficiently covers what the legislation does.

Additionally, they found that the law doesn’t substantially impair contracts between the Tennessee Education Association’s local affiliates and school districts that include provisions about deductions; and other agreements between the association and teachers.

The judges acknowledged that the ban “will cause some headaches” for teachers, the association and its local affiliates. But the judges said that the plaintiffs’ “valid concerns” don’t rise to the level of a contracts clause violation. They also noted that there are other ways to pay dues, including a statewide effort by the Tennessee Education Association to move to an EZ Pay system, which collects dues through recurring payments.

“It is likely that not all members will make the change in time,” the ruling states. “Some may forego paying dues altogether. And those that choose alternative methods may take on increased costs in the form of credit card and bank processing fees.”

Three affiliates and two member teachers joined the Tennessee Education Association as plaintiffs.

Teachers who choose to join a local affiliate of the Tennessee Education Association agree to be a member of and pay dues to the state association and the National Education Association, a group that conservative opponents of the paycheck dues deduction have criticized as too progressive.

Lee and the Tennessee Education Association have at times butted heads, including over his school voucher program. The group is influential among Democratic and Republican lawmakers and has a well-funded political action committee.

Payroll dues deductions are optional for school districts. Teachers also don’t have to join the Tennessee Education Association, or any professional organization. Additionally, advocates noted that certain state employee groups use paycheck deductions.

Lee has argued that the law removes the collection of dues for teachers unions from the school districts’ payroll staff, and guarantees “taxpayer dollars are used to educate students, and not fund politics.” The association has argued that the dues deductions come with “no appreciable burdens or costs” for school districts.

The Tennessee Education Association has also said it’s not a union — it’s a professional organization that advocates on a wide range of issues for educators. The state has already stripped key rights associated with unions for public school teachers.

A 2011 state law eliminated teachers’ collective bargaining rights, replacing them with a concept called collaborative conferencing — which swapped union contracts with binding memorandums of understanding on issues such as salaries, grievances, benefits and working conditions. Additionally, Tennessee teachers lost the ability to go on strike in 1978.