Tennessee now requires court order or proof of pardon to restore felon voting rights

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
U.S. News

Tennessee now requires court order or proof of pardon to restore felon voting rights

By JONATHAN MATTISE and TRAVIS LOLLER
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has begun requiring felons who want their voting rights back to first get their full citizenship rights restored by a judge or show they were pardoned.

Election officials say the step is required after a June court ruling. But attorneys representing the state’s disenfranchised felons accuse officials of searching for ways to suppress Black voters.

On Friday, Tennessee Elections Coordinator Mark Goins sent a memo to local elections officials informing them of the new requirement. The secretary of state’s website was updated as well.

Other news
Noah Neumann, 6, is comforted by his Covenant mother as families engage in a prayer service leading up to a special session of the state legislature before a news conference at the state capitol, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Covenant School in Nashville was subject to a mass shooting which killed three students and three staff on March 27. The first names of children killed in the shooting are displayed on the wardrobe of the mother. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Families form nonprofits to address gun, school safety after Nashville school shooting
Families connected to a Nashville school that experienced a fatal shooting earlier this year have created nonprofits to not only promote school safety and mental health resources, but also to form an action fund to push legislative policy changes.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks during the Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
With NCAA probe in Vols’ rearview mirror, Josh Heupel ready to chase titles
Josh Heupel made clear when hired at Tennessee he saw the NCAA investigation hanging over the program as a mere speed bump.
FILE - Danny Wagner, from left, Josh Kiszka, Jake Kiszka and Sam Kiszka of the band Greta Van Fleet pose before the "Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert," in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2022. Greta Van Fleet’s third album, "Starcatcher," releases on Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Greta Van Fleet return with ‘Starcatcher,’ an album they say ‘represents boys becoming men’
Greta Van Fleet’s new album lists 10 tracks but it’s really 9 1/2. Halfway through, there’s a song fragment that runs barely past a minute.
FILE - Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speak to reporters outside the West Wing after meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 24, 2023. Pearson and Jones have raised more than $2 million combined through some 70,400 campaign donations after Republican lawmakers abruptly expelled the Democrats this spring for their gun control protest on the House floor. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
In backlash over their expulsions, 2 Tennessee Democratic lawmakers raised $2M combined
Tennessee state Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones have raised more than $2 million combined after Republican lawmakers abruptly expelled the Democrats this spring for their gun control protest on the House floor.

Tennessee previously had set up a process under a 2006 law for felons to petition for the restoration of their voting rights. It allows them to seek restoration if they can show they have served their sentences and do not owe any outstanding court costs or child support.

The Campaign Legal Center is already suing Tennessee in federal court over the way it implements that law. They argue, among other things, that the state has failed to make clear which officials can sign the necessary forms, provides no criteria for denial, and offers no avenue for appeal. The class action lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in November.

In adding the new requirement that a person must also show they were pardoned or had their citizenship restored by a judge, Tennessee’s elections coordinator pointed to a recent state Supreme Court decision from June 29. In that case, the justices ruled against a man who sought to register to vote in the state after receiving clemency for a crime committed decades ago in Virginia.

Ernest Falls, the plaintiff, moved to Tennessee in 2018. In 2020, then-Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam granted Falls clemency, restoring his full rights of citizenship. But when Falls tried to register to vote in Tennessee, he was prevented from doing so. Election officials said he still had to go through the voting rights restoration process promulgated in 2006.

The high court pointed to two different sections of the law that were written at different times. There is the 2006 section, and there is a 1980s section that prohibits most felons from voting in Tennessee unless their rights as citizens have been restored.

A 2006 change to state law also adds the ability for people who were convicted in Tennessee or federal courts to apply for their voting rights to be restored with a notice from correctional authorities that they’re finished serving their time. But lawmakers didn’t remove the 1980s requirement about getting back their citizenship rights. That left it up to the court to decide whether people could get their rights back by complying with only one section of the law, or if they had to comply with both.

The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled that despite having his full rights of citizenship restored, Falls still had to go through the process of restoring his voting rights.

Election officials interpret that to mean both steps are required — citizenship rights restoration or record of pardon, then proof of no lingering court costs or child support — regardless of where someone was convicted.

Goins’ letter to local election officials acknowledges that the justices limited the scope of the Falls ruling to the facts of that particular case. It also states that the ruling requires the policy change because the statute for in-state and federal felonies “closely aligns” with the wording of the law discussed in the Falls case.

“No matter where someone was convicted, a pardon or restoration of the full rights of citizenship is required as the first step of the process,” according to a frequently asked questions document by the state elections office.

People who have already had their voting rights restored without a pardon or court order will remain eligible to vote, according to the state’s frequently asked questions document.

Blair Bowie, an attorney with the Campaign Legal Center, which also brought the Falls case, said the new requirement “makes it nearly impossible to restore your right to vote.” She noted it would require someone to obtain a lawyer and pay filing fees in addition to other hurdles.

Lawmakers in 2006 clearly intended to create a path for felons to restore their voting rights, Bowie argued, and the new rules are the “elections division usurping the power of the legislature.”

“They’ve just effectively closed the door for those people to get their voting rights restored, even when they met these criteria that the legislature set out,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has more than 470,000 estimated disenfranchised felons, she said, citing a report from The Sentencing Project. The report states that 9% of Tennessee’s voting age population is disenfranchised because of a felony conviction. That’s even higher for African Americans at more than 21%.