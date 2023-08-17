Latest on Maui wildfires
USWNT coach exit
AP-NORC Poll: Trump indictments
Little League World Series
iPhone’s ‘end call’ button
Sports

Djokovic wins first singles match in the US since 2021, Swiatek rolls at Western & Southern Open

By JEFF WALLNER
 
Share

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Novak Djokovic had a short night in his first singles match in the U.S. since 2021, beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Wednesday in the Western & Southern Open after the Spaniard retired early in the second set with a lower back injury.

The second-ranked Djokovic won the first set 6-4, then two points into the second set, Davidovich Fokina hunched over in pain following his return and ended the match after 46 minutes.

“Kind of a mixed emotions tonight,” Djokovic said. “Really like Alejandro. Get along really well off the court. We train with each other while in Spain. He told me he has a lower back issue that appeared yesterday. It’s unfortunate.”

Djokovic, 36, lost in doubles on Tuesday in his return to the country after missing events because of COVID-19 vaccine restrictions. It’s his first appearance in Cincinnati since 2019. The 2020 Western & Southern Open was played in New York due to COVID-19.

Other news
FILE - Juan Martin Del Potro waves to fans after losing to Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-1, at the end of an Argentina Open tennis match at Guillermo Vilas Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Del Potro decided his body wasn't ready for a comeback at the U.S. Open. The 2009 champion wrote Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in a social media post that he wasn't healthy enough to make the return he coveted. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello, File)
Juan Martín del Potro says he isn’t healthy enough to return and play at the US Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov walks onto the court to receive his championship ring during a ceremony honoring Canada's Davis Cup championship team at Day One of the National Bank Open in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov will miss the US Open because of a knee injuries
Venus Williams, of the United States, plays a shot during her women's first-round match against Madison Keys, also of the United States, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki are given wild cards into the US Open

It was Djokovic’s first singles match since losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. The winner of a men’s-record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Djokovic will face Frenchman Gael Monfils, who is 0-18 lifetime against him, on Thursday.

“Obviously, playing one set is better than not playing or losing,” Djokovic said. “I have another chance tomorrow. Kind of shaking off the rust.”

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has never reached the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati tournament, but she had an encouraging start to the week, beating American qualifier Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-0.

“Last year, I didn’t feel confident in Cincinnati (so) it’s big progress for me,” Swiatek said. “I feel like it’s going to give me a lot of confidence. I’m happy that I can play better tennis here this year.”

Swiatek will face Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round after the Chinese professional rallied to defeat 43-year-old Venus Williams 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday.

The biggest upset on the women’s side Wednesday was 18-year-old Linda Noskova stunning ninth-ranked Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Kvitova reached the final last year in Cincinnati.

No. 4 Elena Rybakina defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4 in a match that took 2 hours, 17 minutes.

Fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has lost in the semifinals in Cincinnati three straight years, got past American Ben Shelton in straight sets, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

“With players like this, they really have nothing to lose,” Tsitsipas said. “He’s still spiritually free on the court. He’s playing the game careless, just like I did when I first started.”

It was a good day for Americans.

No. 3-seeded Jessica Pegula staved off an upset bid from qualifier Martina Trevisan to win 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3. Coco Gauff, seeded seventh, downed Mayar Sherif 6-2, 6-2 at night.

The Masters 1000 tournament has been played in Cincinnati since 1899 and is the oldest pro tournament still in the same city. Its future is in doubt, with a possible move to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2026.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis