Sports

Karolina Pliskova advances in Montreal tennis tournament

Karolina Pliskova, from the Czech Republic, makes a return during her first round match against Lin Zhu, from China, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Karolina Pliskova, from the Czech Republic, makes a return during her first round match against Lin Zhu, from China, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Lin Zhu, from China, lunges for the ball during her first round match against Karolina Pliskova, from the Czech Republic, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Lin Zhu, from China, lunges for the ball during her first round match against Karolina Pliskova, from the Czech Republic, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova posted a 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-2 win over China’s Lin Zhu in the opening round of the National Bank Open on Monday.

Pliskova, ranked No. 23 in the world, had 11 aces and seven double-faults. She converted five of 16 break points.

Zhu had two aces and eight double-faults. She broke on two of her three opportunities.

It was one of just three women’s singles matches on Monday to reach the finish line as play was temporarily suspended due to rain.

Former world No. 1 Venus Williams is set to take on fellow American and 13th-seeded Madison Keys later on Monday. Canada’s Rebecca Marino is scheduled to play Britain’s Katie Boulter.

