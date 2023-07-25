FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Police in western Indiana fatally shoot man who pointed gun at them

 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police in western Indiana shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them after a two-hour standoff on Tuesday, Indiana State Police said.

Terre Haute police officers were sent to a storage building of a landscaping business around 7 a.m. on a complaint of a man inside making threats and pointing a gun at workers, ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said.

Officers ordered the man to put down his weapon and leave the building, but he didn’t comply, and police established a perimeter, Ames said. The standoff ensued.

Police negotiators tried for two hours to make contact with the suspect when he unexpectedly left the building and pointed his gun at officers, Ames said. Two officers ordered the suspect to drop his gun before firing at him.

The suspect was taken to a Terre Haute hospital where he died, Ames said. The suspect wasn’t immediately identified and his connection to the landscaping business hasn’t been released.

The two Terre Haute officers have been placed on administrative leave, Ames said.