A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Former Georgia lawmaker Terry England to become chief of staff to House Speaker Jon Burns

By Associated Press
 
ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican former state lawmaker is coming back to Georgia’s capitol as House Speaker Jon Burns’ chief of staff.

Burns, a Republican from Newington, announced Monday that he was hiring Terry England to replace Spiro Amburn, who is leaving for a private job.

England, who is from Auburn, spent 18 years in the House, including 12 years as the chamber’s leading budget writer. Chairing the Appropriations Committee is one of the most powerful positions in the chamber, helping control tens of billions in spending.

England took the post in 2010 after close ally David Ralston of Blue Ridge became speaker. Burns, in turn, became speaker after Ralston died last year.

“We are fortunate to be welcoming Terry England back to the House as Chief of Staff,” Burns said in a statement. “Terry is a trusted leader who has earned the respect of both the members of the House and our staff, and I know he will continue to be an invaluable counselor in this new role.”

Amburn is leaving the post after 14 years, mostly under Ralston, to take a private job not yet announced.

England will start work Aug. 1, while Amburn retires Sept. 1.