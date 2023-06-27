Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
Business

Tesla’s EV plug is closer to becoming the industry standard following a move by an automotive group

FILE - Tesla's EV charging connector is pictured at a charging station in Anaheim, Calif., June 9, 2023. A key U.S. automotive industry organization said Tuesday, June 27, that it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in another move toward using the Tesla plug on all EVs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - Tesla’s EV charging connector is pictured at a charging station in Anaheim, Calif., June 9, 2023. A key U.S. automotive industry organization said Tuesday, June 27, that it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in another move toward using the Tesla plug on all EVs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By TOM KRISHER
 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — A key U.S. automotive industry organization says it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in another move toward using the Tesla plug on all EVs.

The move Tuesday by SAE International, formerly the Society of Automotive Engineers, comes just weeks after Ford, General Motors and Rivian said they would join Tesla’s large Supercharger network and adopt its North American Charging Standard connector in new versions of their electric vehicles. But a rival connector called CCS is still in thousands of current EVs and will stay in use.

Also Tuesday, Volvo Cars said it had become the fourth automaker to sign an agreement with Tesla to join the company’s charging network, starting next year. Volvo said it will adopt Tesla’s charging connector in new electric vehicles starting in 2025.

Other news
FILE - Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policy. The Republican governor spoke Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the groundbreaking for a company that got more than $100 million in federal funding to refine graphite for electric batteries. But Kemp says Biden's infrastructure law wrongly puts the government's “thumb on the scale.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Georgia governor attacks Biden’s electric vehicle policy at federally-backed battery material maker
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policy. The Republican governor speaks Tuesday at the groundbreaking for a company that got more than $100 million in federal funding to refine graphite for electric batteries.
FILE - The Ford F-150 Lightning displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia. Ford Motor Co. is going through another round of white-collar job cuts as the company continues to reduce costs amid a transition to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Ford cutting several hundred white-collar jobs to reduce cost amid transition to electric vehicles
Ford Motor Co. is going through another round of white-collar job cuts as the company continues to reduce costs amid a transition to electric vehicles.
FILE - In this June 22, 2021, file photo, the Lordstown Motors Baja truck is displayed during a media tour to the Lordstown Motors complex in Lordstown, Ohio. Lordstown Motors Corp. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, nearly two months after it warned that it was in danger of failing. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
Lordstown Motors files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection nearly two months after it warned that it was in danger of failing.
File - A plug-in hybrid gas/electric Jeep Wrangler is displayed on the showroom floor at the Dan O'Brien Auto Group dealership, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. Stellantis says it is pulling together a network of public electric vehicle chargers that could include could include Tesla and nearly all of the other chargers in the U.S., Canada and Europe. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Stellantis is signing up EV charging companies to assemble its own network, won’t comment on Tesla
Stellantis says it is pulling together a network of public electric vehicle chargers that could include Tesla and nearly all of the other chargers in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

SAE said that it’s already working on the standards and hopes to finish them within six months. The standards would govern how the plugs connect with charging stations, cybersecurity measures, charging speeds and reliability requirements, said Frank Menchaca, president of sustainable mobility solutions for the innovation arm of SAE’s nonprofit parent company.

The move likely spells the end of CCS, which was developed to standards set by SAE, said Guidehouse Research e-Mobility analyst Sam Abuelsamid. “It’s only a matter of time before no one is building new EVs with CCS connectors on them,” he said.

CCS, he said, is much harder to maneuver and plug into vehicles than Tesla’s NACS connector, he said. Most consumers who have used both would choose Tesla’s connector, Abuelsamid said.

But he said charging stations will have to accommodate both plugs for many years because so many vehicles are equipped with the CCS connectors.

Menchaca said Tesla and industry engineers are working on the standards in partnership. He said automakers and consumers won’t have to pay royalties to Tesla, but EV owners will need to pay Tesla to charge on its network.

The organization, he said, is not picking which connector will be used and said the industry still wants to support CCS.

Menchaca said SAE is setting standards for NACS because Ford, GM and Rivian have adopted it and it “looks like it’s poised to become really widely used. So in talking to all of the stakeholders we decided it needs to be standardized.”

The standards, he said, will provide more choice and convenience and access to a bigger charging network. “Who knows if others come on board, it could be the dominant way that people charge,” he said.

Other automakers such as Stellantis and Hyundai are considering switching to Tesla’s connector.

At present, nearly all automakers other than Tesla use CCS.

Tesla’s Superchargers are coveted by other automakers because it has more direct current fast-charging plugs in the U.S. than any other network, and its stations are in prime locations along freeway travel corridors.

GM, Ford, Rivian and Volvo owners will get access to more than 12,000 Tesla Supercharger plugs. In the U.S., Tesla has 1,797 Supercharger stations and more than 19,000 plugs, according to the Department of Energy.

Since the stations are direct current fast-chargers, they can charge EVs relatively quickly as people travel.

ChargePoint has the biggest charging network in the U.S. with more than 32,000 stations and 55,000 plugs, but most of them are Level 2 chargers that can take up to eight hours to get a battery up to a full charge.

The Energy Department says there are about 54,000 public charging stations nationwide with more than 136,000 plugs. While most are slower Level 2 chargers, the network of DC fast chargers is growing.

Still, industry analysts say there is growing momentum to switch to Tesla’s connector to become the standard in the U.S., although vehicles likely will need to be able to use both connectors for a while.

GM and Ford say they’re not paying Tesla anything for access to the network.