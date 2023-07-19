Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla earnings report
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
Business

Tesla income jumps 20%, but shares fall after hours amid profit concerns

An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By DAVID HAMILTON
 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk’s big bet that Tesla price cuts could boost sales and profits amid increasing competition and poor economic sentiment appears to be yielding mixed results. Sales jumped and the company beat analyst expectations for net income in the April-June quarter, although the company’s profit margins declined. Tesla shares followed suit in after-hours trading.

The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles, solar panels and batteries reported net income of $2.7 billion in the quarter, a 20% increase from a year ago. Earnings per share also rose 20% to 78 cents when measured via generally accepted accounting principles. Total revenue rose 47% to $24.93 billion.

Analysts, however, tend to focus on Tesla’s own measurement of profit, which excludes stock-based compensation expense. By that measure, Tesla’s net income zoomed to $3.15 billion, or 91 cents a share, sharply exceeding average analyst estimates of 80 cents per share according to FactSet. Some analysts had expected profits to fall because of the price cuts.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 19, 2023 in Washington, as Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, listens. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices
The Biden administration is proposing new guidelines for corporate mergers, taking steps to disclose junk fees charged by landlords and launching a crackdown on price-gouging in the food industry.
FILE - A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Current and former directors of electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. have agreed to return more than $735 million to the company to settle a shareholder lawsuit alleging that they unjustly enriched themselves with excessive compensation. The proposed settlement was outlined in documents filed late Friday, July 14, 2023, in the Delaware Court of Chancery and is subject to court approval. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Tesla directors to return more than $735 million to company to settle suit challenging compensation
Current and former directors of Tesla Inc. have agreed to return more than $735 million to the electric-vehicle maker to settle a shareholder lawsuit alleging that they unjustly enriched themselves with excessive compensation.
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed April 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is down and the company is carrying heavy debt
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is still down sharply and the social media company is carrying heavy debt.
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, company says
Tesla says its first electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line. Elon Musk’s company tweeted a photo Saturday showing scores of workers in helmets and yellow vests surrounding the vehicle, which Tesla calls the Cybertruck.

Tesla shares, however, initially stayed flat at roughly $292 in after-hours trading immediately following the earnings report, up a smidgeon from their close at $291.26. As Tesla executives spoke to analysts in a conference call, shares slipped more than 4%.

Tesla reported strong vehicle delivery numbers on July 2, saying they rose 83% compared to the year-earlier quarter after the company cut prices several times on its four electric vehicle models. Tesla sold a record 466,140 vehicles worldwide from April through June, nearly double the 254,695 it sold during the same period a year earlier.

The vast majority of those sales involved Tesla’s popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover SUVs.

But the earnings report provided mixed messages on one of the larger questions facing Tesla: whether the automaker’s discounting strategy can boost sales while preserving its profit margins. Tesla’s operating margin, which represents how efficiently sales are turned into pretax profits, fell to 9.6% in the April-June quarter, down significantly from 14.6% a year earlier. The measure had also declined sharply in the January-March quarter.

While pressures on profitability and pricing continue to weigh on Tesla, Jeff Windau, an analyst with Edward Jones, said he took heart from some management comments about cost control and said the company’s overall trajectory remains sound.

“The long term drivers for growth remain in place and there are just going to be some near-term headwinds in the current environment we’re in,” he said.

In the company’s conference call with analysts, Musk praised the company’s performance despite high interest rates and what he called significant economic uncertainty, then quickly changed the subject to Tesla’s advanced projects such as its so-called “full self driving” software.

Despite the name, Tesla cars with the software enabled cannot drive themselves, and the company warns drivers that they have to be ready to intervene at all times. Musk extolled Tesla’s work on a new machine-learning system it calls Dojo that the company plans to use for improving its self-driving software.

Musk also said that Tesla should deliver its long promised Cybertruck — an unusual looking pickup with an angular design that might not look out of place in a “Mad Max” movie — by the end of the year. Tesla announced Saturday that the first Cybertruck had rolled off the assembly line.

But analysts aren’t convinced that the vehicle will be widely available any time soon, not least because other automakers have already unveiled more conventional looking electric pickups such as the Ford F-150 Lightning.

“I don’t think we’ll see any meaningful volumes, certainly not this year,” said Seth Goldstein, an analyst with Morningstar Research. “Not even next year. Maybe we’re looking more into 2025, 26, 27 until we see them.”