United States' Rickie Fowler plays his tee shot from the 4th on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
British Open 2023
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
FILE - Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix heat issues
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
Business

Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. Tesla said in its safety recall report that is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly following a repair. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. Tesla said in its safety recall report that is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly following a repair. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
 
Share

Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.

Tesla said in its safety recall report that in the vehicles, a first-row seat belt was disconnected from its pretensioner anchor as part of a necessary step to perform a repair. But the seat belt may not have been reconnected to its pretensioner anchor properly after the repair was made.

The company said that if the seat belt isn’t reconnected properly, it may not perform as it’s supposed to in a collision, which may increase the risk of injury.

Other news
FILE - Drag queen Angelica Sanchez performs in front of hundreds of people, including immigrants-rights and abortion-rights groups and members of the LGBTQ+ community from across the state, as they take part in a rally and march, May 1, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Librarians in Florida who feared fines for hosting drag queen story hours and Pride parade organizers who worried about citations for including drag performers can breathe easier now. That is because a federal judge in Florida ruled on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that his injunction blocking the state’s anti-drag law extends to all Florida venues. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Florida rulings ease concerns about drag performers at Pride parades, drag queen story hours
Librarians in Florida who feared fines for hosting drag queen story hours, and Pride parade organizers who worried about citations for including drag performers, can breathe easier now.
FILE - Pump jacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M., April 24, 2015. The Biden administration is proposing new rules for the nation’s oil and gas leasing program that would raise costs for energy companies to drill on public lands and strengthen requirements for cleaning up old wells where drilling is completed or abandoned. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
New rules for oil and gas leasing raise rates energy companies pay to drill on public lands
The Biden administration is proposing new rules for the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to raise costs for energy companies to drill on public lands and strengthen requirements to clean up old wells where drilling is completed or abandoned.
Fluids are controlled in an operating room in a hospital in Jackson, Tenn., on June 15, 2023. On Thursday, July 20, 2023, the Biden administration asked employers to give workers who lose Medicaid coverage more time to sign up for health insurance through their jobs. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Biden administration asks employers to give more help to workers who lose Medicaid
The Biden administration is asking employers to give workers who lose Medicaid coverage more time to land health insurance through their jobs.
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick, FBI-wanted felon turned security guru, dead at 59
Kevin Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59.

U.S. highway safety regulators opened an investigation into possible Tesla seat belt issues in March.

As of June 19, Tesla has identified 12 warranty claims related to the issue, but the company is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths that may be related to the seat belt issue.

Notification letters will be mailed to owners who have vehicles related to the recall. Tesla said that it will perform free inspections and connect both first-row seat belts to their pretensioner anchors where necessary. If the seat belt can’t be connected to the pretensioner anchor properly, the seat belt assembly will be replaced for free.

Tesla also announced it’s recalling more than 1,300 if its 2023 Model S, Model X and Model Y vehicles because of a camera issue.

The company said in its recall report that on some vehicles vehicles, the pitch angle of the forward-facing cameras may not be aligned to properly, which may cause certain active safety features to be unavailable, including automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist, without alerting the driver to their unavailability.

Drivers relying on unavailable features could increase the risk of a collision, the company said.

Customers can bring their vehicles to Tesla for a free inspection, and they will adjust the camera angle where necessary.