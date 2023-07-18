FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
DeMeco Ryans takes over Houston team looking to improve with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud

FILE - Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, left, talks about NFL football first-round draft pick quarterback C.J. Stroud, right, during an introductory news conference Friday, April 28, 2023, in Houston. After three seasons as one of the league’s worst teams, the Texans have tasked Ryans with turning around the franchise in his first head coaching job. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
FILE - Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, left, talks about NFL football first-round draft pick quarterback C.J. Stroud, right, during an introductory news conference Friday, April 28, 2023, in Houston. After three seasons as one of the league’s worst teams, the Texans have tasked Ryans with turning around the franchise in his first head coaching job. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

FILE - Houston Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (51) stretches during a rookie football minicamp practice Friday, May 12, 2023, in Houston. The Texans beefed up their defense by trading up to nab Anderson, a defensive end from Alabama with the third pick in the draft. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - Houston Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (51) stretches during a rookie football minicamp practice Friday, May 12, 2023, in Houston. The Texans beefed up their defense by trading up to nab Anderson, a defensive end from Alabama with the third pick in the draft. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

By The Associated Press
 
HOUSTON TEXANS (3-13-1)

CAMP SITE: Houston

KEY ADDITIONS: Coach DeMeco Ryans, QB C.J. Stroud, DE Will Anderson Jr., WR Tank Dell, QB Case Keenum, TE Dalton Schultz, CB Shaquill Griffin, OL Shaq Mason, C/G Juice Scruggs, OT Greg Little, OLB Denzel Perryman, FS Jimmie Ward, WR Robert Woods.

KEY LOSSES: WR Brandin Cooks, DL Mario Addison, OL A.J. Cann, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, OL Justin Britt.

KEY STORYLINES: After three seasons as one of the league’s worst teams, the Texans have tasked Ryans with turning around the franchise in his first head coaching job. Ryans, a former linebacker on the team who spent the past two seasons as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator, is Houston’s fourth coach in as many years after Bill O’Brien, David Culley and Lovie Smith were fired in consecutive seasons. He takes over a team that should be on the upswing after taking Stroud with the second overall pick in the draft. General manager Nick Caserio has said Stroud will compete for the starting job, but he’s almost certain to replace Davis Mills, who was ineffective in two seasons as a starter. The Texans also beefed up their defense by trading up to nab Anderson, a defensive end from Alabama with the third pick in the draft. Another thing to watch in camp is the expected return of receiver John Metchie, who missed all of his rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +18000

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL