Diggs hits walk-off homer in 11th, Arkansas beats Texas A&M 6-5

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Kendall Diggs hit a walk-off homer in the 11th inning as Arkansas beat Texas A&M 6-5 on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament.

SEC champion Arkansas (40-15) advances to the winners’ bracket to play No. 3 seed LSU on Thursday, while Texas A&M (33-24) goes against South Carolina in an elimination game.

The Razorbacks, who won the SEC Tournament for the first time in program history in 2021, were down 4-1 when Jared Wegner hit a grand slam , his 13th homer of the season, for their first lead of the game in the seventh.

Texas A&M second baseman Austin Bost, who entered hitting .212, led off the ninth with his fifth home run of the season to tie it at 5. In the bottom half, Brandyn Garcia struck out three Arkansas batters to force extra innings.

Arkansas catcher Parker Rowland threw out a runner at second to end the top of the 10th. The Razorbacks had a chance to win it in the bottom half, but Hunter Grimes was thrown out at the plate.

Will McEntire (7-3) got the win after allowing one run on two hits, while striking out three, in four innings of work.

