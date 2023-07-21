Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
French electronic music duo The Blaze performs on the Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
AP Week in Pictures
FILE - Tony Bennett reacts after performing the song "I left My Heart in San Francisco" during his 80th birthday celebration at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, on Nov. 9, 2006. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards, graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
Tony Bennett dies
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin speaks to the media at a briefing in Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 21, 2023. Vershinin talked about Russia's decision to withdraw from a deal that allowed Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Russia-Ukraine updates
U.S. News

Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels

File - The Texas A&M logo on Kyle Field is seen before an NCAA college football game against Florida, in College Station, Texas, Sept. 8, 2012. Texas A&M University announced Friday, July 21, 2023, that its school president has resigned after a Black journalist’s celebrated hiring at one of the nation’s largest campuses unraveled over pushback of her diversity and inclusion work. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel, File)

File - The Texas A&M logo on Kyle Field is seen before an NCAA college football game against Florida, in College Station, Texas, Sept. 8, 2012. Texas A&M University announced Friday, July 21, 2023, that its school president has resigned after a Black journalist’s celebrated hiring at one of the nation’s largest campuses unraveled over pushback of her diversity and inclusion work. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JIM VERTUNO
 
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University announced Friday that its president has resigned after a Black journalist’s celebrated hiring at one of the nation’s largest campuses unraveled following pushback over her diversity and inclusion work.

President Katherine Banks said in a resignation letter that she would retire immediately, because “negative press has become a distraction” at the nearly 70,000-student campus in College Station.

Her exit comes as Republican lawmakers across the U.S. are targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs on college campus. That includes Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that dismantles program offices at public colleges.

Other news
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. The girl was rescued in Southern California on July 9, 2023, when passersby saw her hold up the sign in a parked car, police said. The rescue occurred in Long Beach when officers responded to a trouble call and found the "visibly emotional and distressed girl," police said in a press release Thursday, July 20. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
Police say a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car.
FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit. Given Biden’s uneven performance as a campaigner throughout the Democratic primary, some in the party are content to have the former vice president keeping a lower profile for now, though they know it’s not a dynamic that can sustain itself as Election Day draws closer. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Biden is building his 2024 reelection bid around an organization Obama shunned
President Joe Biden is staking his reelection bid on the political and financial muscle of the Democratic National Committee.
FILE - Voters wait in line at a polling place at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs in Austin, Texas, on election night, Nov. 8, 2022. Texas became the largest state Thursday, July 20, 2023, to resign from a bipartisan, multi-state effort aimed at preventing voter fraud by ensuring accurate voter lists, and is now the ninth GOP-led state to leave the effort since 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)
Texas is largest state to leave bipartisan national effort to prevent voter fraud
Texas is becoming the largest state to resign from a bipartisan, multistate effort to prevent voter fraud.
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 in Arlington, Texas. The Dodgers were isolated for a long time when they were last in North Texas — and won the World Series in the most unusual postseason. For the first time since those neutral-site 2020 playoffs during the pandemic, Los Angeles returns to Globe Life Field this weekend. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, file)
Title return: Dodgers back at Globe for 1st time since 2020 World Series during pandemic
The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Globe Life Field in Texas for the first time since winning the World Series in the most unusual postseason.

The A&M System said in a statement that Banks told faculty leaders this week that she took responsibility for the “flawed hiring process” of Kathleen McElroy, a former New York Times editor who had been selected to revive the school’s journalism department. The statement said “a wave of national publicity” suggested McElroy “was a victim of ‘anti-woke’ hysteria and outside interference in the faculty hiring process.”

Banks has told The Texas Tribune this month that pushback had surfaced over her hiring at A&M because of her work on race and diversity in newsrooms.

McElroy’s 20-year career at the New York Times included research into the relationship between news media and race, notably in newsroom practices, Pulitzers, obituaries and sports.

McElroy did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday, but she told the Tribune that she felt, “damaged by this entire process” and that she believed she was “being judged by race, maybe gender. And I don’t think other folks would face the same bars or challenges.”

The Rudder Association, which describes itself as a collection of Texas A&M students, former students, faculty and staff who are “dedicated Aggies committed to preserving and perpetuating the core values and unique spirit of Texas A&M,” has acknowledged complaining about McElroy’s hiring to the school administrators.

“TRA believes that a department head should embrace the egalitarian and merit-based traditions that characterize Texas A&M’s values, rather than the divisive ideology of identity politics,” the group wrote last week.

McEloy’s original job offer to revive Texas A&M’s journalism program, which was celebrated on campus with a “signing party,” was later changed from a tenure-track position, to a five-year role, then to a one-year job from which she could be fired at any time.

McElroy, a 1981 Texas A&M graduate, declined the changes and the job offer, deciding instead to stay on as a professor at the University of Texas.

At a meeting with university faculty on Wednesday, Banks said she was not involved in the contract offer changes. The faculty then voted to set up a panel to investigate the matter.

On Monday, José Luis Bermúdez, interim dean of the Texas A&M College of Arts and Sciences, also announced he would leave his position and return to his job on the faculty. McElroy said Bemudez had warned her about mounting “hysteria” about diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas A&M and advised her to stay on at Texas.

Banks is the second major university president to resign this week amid turmoil. Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said Wednesday he would resign Aug. 31, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found “serious flaws” in five scientific papers on subjects such as brain development in which he was the principal author.