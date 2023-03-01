Texas A&M women beat Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament opener

Vanderbilt's Sacha Washington (35) fights for a rebound against Texas A&M's Aaliyah Patty (32) and Janiah Barker (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the women's SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Vanderbilt's Sacha Washington (35) fights for a rebound against Texas A&M's Aaliyah Patty (32) and Janiah Barker (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the women's SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Sydney Bowles scored a season-high 22 points and No. 13 seed Texas A&M beat 12th-seeded Vanderbilt 77-70 on Wednesday in the opening game of the SEC Tournament.

Texas A&M (8-19) advances to play No. 5 seed Mississippi State on Thursday. The Aggies have lost three straight in the series.

Bowles, averaging 8.3 points per game, scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including three 3-pointers. Bowles’ fifth 3-pointer of the game extended Texas A&M’s lead to 69-52 before Vanderbilt scored the next 14 points to get within three with 2:25 left. Bowles ended Texas A&M’s nearly seven-minute field-goal drought with her sixth 3-pointer, setting a career-high.

Vanderbilt missed its final five field goals and Texas A&M made its first free throw of the second half with 23.5 seconds left to help secure the victory.

Aaliyah Patty added a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Texas A&M, which has won two of three following a six-game losing streak. Jada Malone and Sahara Jones also scored 12 points apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacha Washington scored 17 points and Ciaja Harbison added 16 for Vanderbilt (12-19). Marnelle Garraud had 10 points.

Last year, the Aggies’ season came to an end in the first round of the conference tournament against Vanderbilt, 85-69.

___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25