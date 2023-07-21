Justice Department tells Texas that floating barrier on Rio Grande raises humanitarian concerns

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
U.S. News

Justice Department tells Texas that floating barrier on Rio Grande raises humanitarian concerns

Workers take a break from deploying large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
1 of 2 | 

Workers take a break from deploying large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
2 of 2 | 

Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By PAUL J. WEBER
 
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department has told Texas that a floating barrier of wrecking ball-sized buoys the state put on the Rio Grande violates federal law and raises humanitarian concerns for migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.

President Joe Biden’s administration told Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that the barrier installed this month near the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, was “unlawful” in a letter dated Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press.

“The floating barrier poses a risk to navigation, as well as public safety, in the Rio Grande River, and it presents humanitarian concerns,” reads the letter, which also informs the state that the Justice Department intends to sue if the barriers are not removed.

Other news
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock gets off the tuna boat "Maria Delia" that rescued him and his dog Bella, as he arrives to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican boat from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Australian castaway recounts comfort he felt adrift at sea, thanks to meditation, swimming and dog
Timothy Shaddock, 54, and his dog Bella were a few weeks into their journey when a storm changed everything in an instant.
David Tritz, from Laguna Hills, California, and his daughter Erin Tritz, pose for a photo after taking their seats at the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. An estimated 20,000 Americans are coming to New Zealand for the Women's World Cup, and many have arrived in the days before the U.S. women's team plays its opener against Vietnam on Saturday (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
Americans descend on New Zealand to cheer for the US women’s soccer team
An estimated 20,000 Americans are coming to New Zealand for the Women’s World Cup and many have arrived in the days before the U.S. women’s team plays its opener against Vietnam on Saturday.
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
As a child, she sold street tamales; a senator now, she’s shaking up Mexico’s presidential race.
A street-food salesgirl who became a tech entrepreneur and senator is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico’s popular president.
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, right, poses for photos with Grupo Mar President Antonio Suarez during a welcoming ceremony after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, Shaddock and his dog were rescued by the crew of the tuna boat owned by Grupo Mar from an incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Adrift for months, Australian and his dog lived on raw fish until Mexican fishermen rescued them
Lost at sea for months on a disabled catamaran, with no way to cook and no source of fresh water but the rain, Australian Timothy Shaddock said he expected to die.

Abbott’s office did not respond to a request for comment Friday, but on Twitter, the governor wrote that Texas was acting within its rights.

“Texas has the sovereign authority to defend our border,” Abbott tweeted.

The buoys are the latest escalation of Abbott’s multibillion-dollar operation to secure the state’s 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) border with Mexico. Other measures have included razor-wire fencing and arresting migrants on trespassing charges. The mission known as Operation Lone Star came under new scrutiny after a trooper said migrants had been denied water and that orders were given to push asylum-seekers back into the Rio Grande.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said this week that the trooper’s accounts, which were made in an email to a supervisor, are under internal investigation.

The buoy barrier covers 1,000 feet (305 meters) of the middle of the Rio Grande, with anchors in the riverbed.

Eagle Pass is part of a Border Patrol sector that has seen the second-highest number of migrant crossings this fiscal year with about 270,000 encounters — though that is lower than it was at this time last year.

The Biden administration has said illegal border crossings have declined significantly since new immigration rules took effect in May as pandemic-related asylum restrictions expired.

___

Associated Press reporter Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington contributed to this report.