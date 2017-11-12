Why a binational conference on migrants is needed

A 10-year old girl who suffers from cerebral palsy undergoes a gallbladder operation in Corpus Christi, and is detained after her operation and threatened with deportation.

A 60-year old woman is detained after having surgery in San Antonio.

A 17-year-old seeking an abortion in Texas faces a massive legal system intent on denying her this right because of her undocumented status.

Ten people die after being trapped in a semi-trailer without air and water on a hot summer day in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio.

The Texas Legislature passes a draconian “show me your papers” law.

Donald Trump ratchets up the deportation machinery and ensnares many people without criminal records, as well as DACA recipients whose deportation is becoming an increasing possibility.

On the Mexican side, 72 migrants are massacred in San Fernando, Tamaulipas.

Central American migrants, many of these unaccompanied minors, face horrendous abuse and violence as they weave their way through Mexico enroute to the United States.

Women and young female migrants are routinely raped by human smugglers and others who prey on their vulnerability.

The lives of undocumented immigrants are replete with human rights abuses. They face injustice on their own, often with little knowledge concerning their rights.

Social workers and researchers from Mexico and the United States will convene at the UTSA Downtown Campus on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss research and ideas on the transnational responsibility of social workers concerning the migration processes and human rights.

The conference is hosted by the UTSA College of Public Policy and its Department of Social Work in collaboration with la Red Nacional de Instituciones de Educación Superior de Trabajo Social (the National Network of Higher Education Institutions of Social Work).

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy and San Antonio City Councilman Rey Saldaña will provide remarks to get the conference underway.

The conference is free and open to the public. More information and online registration can be accessed at http://copp.utsa.edu/events/2nd-binacional-conference-mexico-united-states/. Translation services will be provided.

Rogelio Sáenz is dean of the College of Public Policy at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Amy Chanmugam is chair and an associate professor in the Department of Social Work. Derek Plantenga is a senior lecturer in the Department of Social Work. Michelle Skidmore is a senior communications specialist in the College of Public Policy.