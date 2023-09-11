Pennsylvania escaped murderer
Texas Football magazine high school rankings

By The Associated Press
 
The Week 4 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (2-0) Idle 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (3-0) W: Spring Westfield, 45-9 2

3 DeSoto (2-0) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 54-14 3

4 Austin Westlake (3-0) W: Austin Akins, 64-0 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (3-0) W: Waco Midway, 48-17 5

6 Southlake Carroll (3-0) W: Cedar Hill, 31-6 6

7 Humble Atascocita (3-0) W: East St. Louis (IL), 43-13 7

8 Lake Travis (3-0) W: Buda Johnson, 52-24 8

9 Katy (2-1) W: Katy Tompkins, 41-7 10

10 Denton Guyer (2-1) W: Lancaster, 28-20 11

11 North Crowley (3-0) W: Lucas Lovejoy, 43-20 12

12 Humble Summer Creek (3-0) W: Klein Collins, 34-0 14

13 Cibolo Steele (2-1) W: Hutto, 57-27 15

14 McKinney (3-0) W: Lewisville Flower Mound, 30-13 16

15 Northwest Nelson (3-0) W: Denton Braswell, 31-10 17

16 Pflugerville Weiss (3-0) W: Converse Judson, 21-10 18

17 Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 41-24 19

18 Fort Bend Hightower (3-0) W: Fort Bend Travis, 40-10 20

19 Houston Lamar (3-0) W: League City Clear Falls, 28-6 21

20 Midland Legacy (3-0) W: Abilene, 48-17 25

21 Dickinson (2-1) W: Pasadena Dobie, 49-7 NR

22 Willis (3-0) W: New Caney, 54-21 NR

23 SA Reagan (3-0) W: SA Northside Clark, 38-14 NR

24 Tomball Memorial (3-0) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 36-3 NR

25 Sheldon King (3-0) W: Pearland, 40-29 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Prosper, No. 13 Klein Collins, No. 22 Bridgeland, No. 23 Spring Westfield, No. 24 Dallas Highland Park

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Aledo (3-0) W: Justin Northwest, 38-13 1

2 Longview (2-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 28-7 2

3 Mansfield Timberview (3-0) W: Dallas White, 27-7 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) Idle 4

5 Lamar Fulshear (3-0) W: Magnolia, 46-21 5

6 Denton Ryan (2-0) W: Azle, 49-7 7

7 Comal Smithson Valley (2-1) W: SA East Central, 57-7 8

8 Red Oak (3-0) W: Lake Belton, 38-34 NR

9 PSJA North (3-0) W: Laredo United South, 35-0 10

10 Frisco Lone Star (2-1) W: Frisco Reedy, 35-32 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Frisco Reedy, No. 9 Abilene

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Melissa (3-0) W: Royse City, 39-7 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) W: Alief Taylor, 34-6 3

3 Frisco Emerson (3-0) W: Frisco Panther Creek, 48-31 4

4 Montgomery Lake Creek (3-0) W: Waller, 63-24 6

5 Midlothian Heritage (3-0) W: Waco La Vega, 29-21 7

6 Texarkana Texas (3-0) W: Benton (LA), 62-14 8

7 Port Neches-Groves (2-1) W: West Orange-Stark, 26-20 9

8 Liberty Hill (2-1) W: Georgetown, 45-42 10

9 WF Rider (3-0) W: Lubbock Coronado, 38-0 NR

10 Gregory-Portland (3-0) W: Victoria East, 49-27 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Dallas South Oak Cliff, No. 5 Lucas Lovejoy

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Tyler Chapel Hill (3-0) W: Greenville, 56-14 1

2 Anna (2-0) Idle 2

3 China Spring (2-1) W: Mexia, 69-27 3

4 Boerne (2-1) W: SA Antonian, 42-35 4

5 Celina (3-0) W: Prosper Walnut Grove, 38-35 5

6 Stephenville (2-1) W: Decatur, 56-55 6

7 Kilgore (2-1) W: Longview Pine Tree, 18-0 7

8 Brownwood (3-0) W: Burnet, 24-10 8

9 Lubbock Estacado (3-0) W: Amarillo Palo Duro, 48-14 9

10 Somerset (3-0) W: Floresville, 42-21 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Carthage (3-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 34-30 1

2 Silsbee (3-0) W: Nederland, 49-0 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-0) W: Midland Christian, 45-26 3

4 Cuero (3-0) W: Yoakum, 41-34 4

5 Wimberley (3-0) W: Brock, 35-27 5

6 Bellville (3-0) W: Navasota, 31-3 6

7 Waco Connally (3-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 59-38 7

8 Hamshire-Fannett (3-0) W: Coldspring-Oakhurst, 30-8 9

9 Graham (3-0) W: Glen Rose, 45-21 10

10 Gilmer (1-2) W: Paris, 43-40 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Jasper

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Franklin (3-0) W: Diboll, 28-13 1

2 Columbus (3-0) W: Rice Consolidated, 56-7 4

3 Brock (1-2) L: Wimberley, 35-27 2

4 Malakoff (3-0) W: Salado, 42-0 5

5 Hitchcock (3-0) W: La Marque, 55-0 6

6 Winnsboro (3-0) W: Hooks, 21-13 7

7 Paradise (3-0) W: Godley, 36-8 8

8 Tuscola Jim Ned (3-0) W: Wall, 17-14 9

9 Edna (2-1) L: Refugio, 42-41 (2OT) 3

10 Yoakum (2-1) L: Cuero, 41-34 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Canadian (3-0) W: Elk City (OK), 45-19 1

2 Gunter (3-0) W: Trinity Christian-Addison, 38-0 2

3 El Maton Tidehaven (3-0) W: Palacios, 56-0 3

4 Wall (2-1) L: Tuscola Jim Ned, 17-14 4

5 Hooks (2-1) L: Winnsboro, 21-13 5

6 Newton (1-0) Idle 7

7 Comanche (3-0) W: Early, 57-0 9

8 Daingerfield (2-1) L: Timpson, 33-26 8

9 Troup (3-0) W: Buffalo, 41-0 10

10 Poth (2-1) W: Shiner, 31-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Harmony

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Timpson (3-0) W: Daingerfield, 33-26 1

2 Refugio (2-1) W: Edna, 42-41 (2OT) 2

3 Centerville (3-0) W: Teague, 7-6 4

4 Hawley (2-1) W: Eastland, 33-20 5

5 Tolar (2-1) L: Dallas Christian, 37-6 3

6 Cooper (2-1) W: Lone Oak, 47-27 6

7 Stratford (3-0) W: Gruver, 57-26 7

8 Beckville (2-1) W: Harmony, 35-18 8

9 Crawford (2-1) W: Rio Vista, 56-21 9

10 Sonora (3-0) W: Eldorado, 39-13 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Albany (3-0) W: Seymour, 41-14 1

2 Mart (3-0) W: Italy, 49-7 2

3 New Home (3-0) W: Hale Center, 64-6 3

4 Collinsville (3-0) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 27-0 4

5 Wellington (2-1) W: Amarillo River Road, 42-0 5

6 Chilton (3-0) W: Normangee, 62-0 6

7 Sunray (2-1) W: Dimmitt, 80-0 10

8 Lovelady (3-0) W: Iola, 55-12 NR

9 Wink (2-1) L: Alpine, 19-18 7

10 Bremond (2-1) W: Grapeland, 61-28 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Granger, No. 9 Falls City

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Gordon (3-0) W: Strawn, 46-0 1

2 Abbott (3-0) W: Keene, 56-8 2

3 Knox City (3-0) W: May, 64-14 3

4 Westbrook (2-1) W: Rankin, 52-0 4

5 Jonesboro (2-1) W: Austin St. Stephen’s, 76-4 7

6 Rankin (2-1) L: Westbrook, 52-0 5

7 Happy (2-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 48-42 8

8 May (2-1) L: Knox City, 64-14 6

9 Whiteface (3-0) W: Turkey Valley, 54-8 10

10 Springlake-Earth (2-1) L: Happy, 48-42 9

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (3-0) W: Abilene Christian, 72-27 1

2 Oglesby (3-0) W: Covington, 56-8 2

3 Jayton (3-0) W: Ira, 84-34 3

4 Cherokee (3-0) W: Evant, 56-0 4

5 Newcastle (3-0) W: Azle Christian, 53-6 5

6 Lamesa Klondike (2-1) W: Loraine, 72-22 6

7 Richland Springs (3-0) W: Lometa, 73-26 8

8 Whitharral (2-1) W: Silverton, 44-39 7

9 Rochelle (2-0) Idle 9

10 Amherst (3-0) W: Booker, 56-21 10

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (2-0) Idle 1

2 Austin Regents (2-0) Idle 2

3 Dallas Christian (2-1) W: Tolar, 37-6 3

4 Lubbock Christian (3-0) W: Bovina, 68-36 4

5 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (3-0) W: Houston Second Baptist, 42-0 5

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (3-0) W: Austin Veritas, 52-6 1

2 FW Covenant Classical (1-1) Idle 2

3 Austin Hill Country (3-0) W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 67-22 4

4 Conroe Covenant (3-0) W: Missouri City Divine Savior, 60-14 5

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (3-0) W: Waco CenTex, 76-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Abilene Christian