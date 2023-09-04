Texas Football magazine Week 3 high school rankings

Burning Man
By The Associated Press
 
The Week 3 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (2-0) W: Rockledge (FL), 44-0 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (2-0) W: Spring, 53-0 2

3 DeSoto (1-0) Idle 3

4 Austin Westlake (2-0) W: Converse Judson, 47-0 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (2-0) W: Cedar Park, 41-17 7

6 Southlake Carroll (2-0) W: Lewisville Marcus, 57-15 8

7 Humble Atascocita (2-0) W: Katy, 42-34 10

8 Lake Travis (2-0) W: Cibolo Steele, 20-10 12

9 Prosper (2-0) W: Garland Sachse, 49-13 14

10 Katy (1-1) L: Humble Atascocita, 42-34 5

11 Denton Guyer (1-1) L: Aledo, 48-45 9

12 North Crowley (2-0) W: Arlington, 69-14 15

13 Klein Collins (2-0) W: Pearland Dawson, 30-17 16

14 Humble Summer Creek (2-0) W: League City Clear Falls, 32-14 18

15 Cibolo Steele (1-1) L: Lake Travis, 20-10 11

16 McKinney (2-0) W: Richardson Berkner, 35-14 19

17 Northwest Nelson (2-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 62-3 20

18 Pflugerville Weiss (2-0) W: Austin LBJ, 44-19 21

19 Alvin Shadow Creek (2-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 20-7 24

20 Fort Bend Hightower (2-0) W: Spring Westfield, 14-9 NR

21 Houston Lamar (2-0) W: The Woodlands, 45-21 NR

22 Cypress Bridgeland (2-0) W: Katy Tompkins, 41-35 (OT) NR

23 Spring Westfield (1-1) L: Fort Bend Hightower, 14-9 6

24 Dallas Highland Park (2-0) W: Lewisville, 21-18 NR

25 Midland Legacy (2-0) W: Amarillo Tascosa, 63-34 25

Dropped out: No. 13 Lewisville, No. 17 Rockwall, No. 22 Katy Tompkins, No. 23 The Woodlands

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Aledo (2-0) W: Denton Guyer, 48-45 1

2 Longview (1-1) W: Marshall, 48-7 3

3 Mansfield Timberview (2-0) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 55-14 4

4 Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) W: Nederland, 54-26 5

5 Lamar Fulshear (2-0) W: Fort Bend Clements, 57-21 6

6 Frisco Reedy (2-0) W: Denison, 34-7 7

7 Denton Ryan (1-0) Idle 8

8 Smithson Valley (1-1) W: Killeen Harker Heights, 27-10 9

9 Abilene (2-0) W: Abilene Cooper, 26-7 NR

10 PSJA North (2-0) W: Los Fresnos, 54-17 10

Dropped out: No. 2 Lancaster

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Melissa (2-0) W: China Spring, 63-33 1

2 Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-1) W: Lancaster, 42-21 2

3 Fort Bend Marshall (2-0) W: Crosby, 56-7 3

4 Frisco Emerson (2-0) W: Dallas Wilson, 41-21 4

5 Lucas Lovejoy (2-0) W: Argyle, 42-14 5

6 Montgomery Lake Creek (2-0) W: Fort Bend Elkins, 57-6 6

7 Midlothian Heritage (2-0) W: Cleburne, 63-7 7

8 Texarkana (2-0) W: Colleyville Heritage, 41-38 8

9 Port Neches-Groves (1-1) W: Beaumont United, 45-14 NR

10 Liberty Hill (1-1) W: Hutto, 82-80 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Mansfield Summit, No. 10 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Tyler Chapel Hill (2-0) W: Van, 50-28 2

2 Anna (2-0) W: Aubrey, 42-0 3

3 China Spring (1-1) L: Melissa, 63-33 1

4 Boerne (1-1) W: Pleasanton, 47-7 4

5 Celina (2-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 77-41 5

6 Stephenville (1-1) W: Everman, 14-7 6

7 Kilgore (1-1) W: Gilmer, 24-23 9

8 Brownwood (2-0) W: Marble Falls, 56-7 NR

9 Lubbock Estacado (2-0) W: Dumas, 49-16 NR

10 Somerset (2-0) W: SA Central Catholic, 21-16 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Decatur, No. 8 Bay City, No. 10 SA Davenport

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Carthage (2-0) W: Pittsburg, 42-7 1

2 Silsbee (2-0) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 41-14 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-0) W: Shreveport Byrd (LA), 27-10 3

4 Cuero (2-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 35-7 4

5 Wimberley (2-0) W: SA Pieper, 44-6 5

6 Bellville (2-0) W: Stafford, 38-0 6

7 Waco Connally (2-0) W: Waco La Vega, 48-40 7

8 Jasper (2-0) W: Palestine, 46-24 8

9 Hamshire-Fannett (2-0) W: Winnie East Chambers, 30-14 9

10 Graham (2-0) W: Springtown, 36-15 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Gilmer

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Franklin (2-0) W: Mexia, 70-6 1

2 Brock (1-1) W: WF Hirschi, 28-14 2

3 Edna (2-0) W: Bay City, 28-21 3

4 Columbus (2-0) W: La Grange, 63-28 4

5 Malakoff (2-0) W: Grandview, 51-21 5

6 Hitchcock (2-0) W: East Bernard, 52-7 6

7 Winnsboro (2-0) W: Canton, 52-14 9

8 Paradise (2-0) W: Muenster, 33-0 10

9 Tuscola Jim Ned (2-0) W: Holliday, 40-22 NR

10 Yoakum (2-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 41-20 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Bushland, No. 8 Grandview

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Canadian (2-0) W: Bushland, 55-35 1

2 Gunter (2-0) W: Prosper Walnut Grove, 64-24 2

3 El Maton Tidehaven (2-0) W: Odem, 58-0 3

4 Wall (2-0) W: Cisco, 27-10 4

5 Hooks (2-0) W: Cooper, 26-19 5

6 Gilmer Harmony (1-1) W: White Oak, 73-32 6

7 Newton (1-0) W: Woodville, 44-39 7

8 Daingerfield (2-0) W: Tatum, 34-17 9

9 Comanche (2-0) W: Bangs, 70-0 10

10 Troup (2-0) W: Price Carlisle, 52-15 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Holliday

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Timpson (2-0) W: Jefferson, 48-29 1

2 Refugio (1-1) W: CC London, 55-10 2

3 Tolar (2-0) W: Early, 48-10 3

4 Centerville (2-0) W: Crawford, 43-20 6

5 Hawley (1-1) W: Lubbock Roosevelt, 14-6 5

6 Cooper (1-1) L: Hooks, 26-19 4

7 Stratford (2-0) W: Sunray, 23-20 8

8 Beckville (1-1) W: Joaquin, 60-28 9

9 Crawford (1-1) L: Centerville, 43-20 7

10 Sonora (2-0) W: Coahoma, 44-30 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Albany (2-0) W: Dublin, 55-7 1

2 Mart (2-0) W: Marlin, 48-8 2

3 New Home (2-0) W: Colorado City, 47-7 3

4 Collinsville (2-0) W: Blue Ridge, 51-14 6

5 Wellington (1-1) L: Lubbock Christian, 17-16 4

6 Chilton (2-0) W: Italy, 20-14 7

7 Wink (2-0) W: Ozona, 48-36 NR

8 Granger (2-0) W: Thorndale, 38-7 NR

9 Falls City (1-1) L: Poth, 33-0 9

10 Sunray (1-1) L: Stratford, 23-20 10

Dropped out: No. 5 Bremond, No. 8 Price Carlisle

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Gordon (2-0) W: Garden City, 58-12 1

2 Abbott (2-0) W: FW Covenant Classical, 54-44 2

3 Knox City (2-0) W: Matador Motley County, 52-6 4

4 Westbrook (1-1) W: Jonesboro, 60-14 5

5 Rankin (2-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 59-20 6

6 May (2-0) W: Austin St. Stephen’s, 50-20 7

7 Jonesboro (1-1) L: Westbrook, 60-14 3

8 Happy (1-1) W: Follett, 46-42 8

9 Springlake-Earth (2-0) W: Turkey Valley, 46-21 NR

10 Whiteface (2-0) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 65-6 10

Dropped out: No. 9 Imperial Buena Vista

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (2-0) W: McLean, 74-12 1

2 Oglesby (2-0) W: Walnut Springs, 46-0 2

3 Jayton (2-0) W: Klondike, 55-34 3

4 Cherokee (2-0) W: Menard, 74-39 6

5 Newcastle (2-0) W: Woodson, 54-0 7

6 Lamesa Klondike (1-1) L: Jayton, 55-34 4

7 Whitharral (1-1) W: Kress, 50-0 8

8 Richland Springs (2-0) W: Olfen, 52-6 10

9 Rochelle (2-0) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 72-23 NR

10 Amherst (2-0) W: Groom, 49-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Balmorhea, No. 9 Oakwood

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (2-0) W: Lumberton, 35-20 3

2 Austin Regents (2-0) W: Midland Christian, 42-23 4

3 Dallas Christian (1-1) L: Ouachita Christian (LA), 17-14 1

4 Lubbock Christian (2-0) W: Wellington, 17-16 5

5 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (2-0) W: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 27-20 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Dallas Parish Episcopal

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (2-0) W: Houston Emery-Weiner, 55-8 2

2 FW Covenant Classical (1-1) L: Abbott, 54-44 1

3 Abilene Christian (2-0) W: Hermleigh, 68-44 5

4 Austin Hill Country (2-0) W: San Marcos Baptist, 108-70 NR

5 Conroe Covenant (2-0) W: Houston Cristo Rey, 62-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Baytown Christian, No. 4 Prestonwood North