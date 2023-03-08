NTSB investigates fatal helicopter crash along Texas coast

SEADRIFT, Texas (AP) — A helicopter crash along the Texas Gulf Coast killed two people, according to the local sheriff.

The Robinson R44 helicopter was flying from Port O’Connor to the Calhoun County-Port Lavaca Airport about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Port O’Connor when it crashed Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash, discovered Tuesday, occurred in Seadrift, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) west of Port O’Connor.

Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said the male pilot and a female passenger died as the result of the crash.

The NTSB said an investigator was expected at the site Wednesday and a preliminary report on the crash would be published in about 15 days.

A final report on the crash can take up to two years to complete, the NTSB said.