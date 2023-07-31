Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to have most charges dismissed before September trial

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado
U.S. News

Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to have most charges dismissed before September trial

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. On Monday, July 31, 2023, lawyers for impeached Republican Texas Attorney General Paxton sought to have most of the charges against him dismissed, arguing that they rely on alleged acts of corruption before he was reelected to a third term in 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. On Monday, July 31, 2023, lawyers for impeached Republican Texas Attorney General Paxton sought to have most of the charges against him dismissed, arguing that they rely on alleged acts of corruption before he was reelected to a third term in 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

By JIM VERTUNO
 
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lawyers for impeached Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday sought to have most of the charges against him dismissed, arguing that they rely on alleged acts of corruption before he was reelected to a third term in 2022.

In motions filed with the Senate, where Paxton’s impeachment trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 5, his attorneys said they believe state law bars the removal of an official for conduct that occurred before their most recent election. Paxton was first elected attorney general in 2014 and the impeachment charges include alleged conduct since then.

“The Articles allege nothing that Texas voters have not heard from the Attorney General’s political opponents for years,” Paxton’s attorneys wrote. They accused the GOP-dominated Texas House of Representatives of seeking to oust Paxton because they were unable to unseat him by popular vote.

“Texas voters rendered their judgement by re-electing Attorney General Paxton to serve a third consecutive term. As a matter of both common sense and Texas law, that should be the end of the matter,” his attorneys wrote.

Other news
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
How Trump is gaining an advantage in the nitty-gritty battle for delegates
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott displays screen shots of TikTok videos used by organized crime to recruit members gathered by law enforcement as he talks about Operation Lone Star during a news conference, April 1, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas. A First Amendment group sued Gov. Abbott and others on Thursday, July 13, 2023 over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Texas by The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, a free speech group in New York. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, file)
First Amendment group sues Texas Governor and others over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices

Only one of the 20 impeachment charges — an allegation that Paxton settled a whistleblower lawsuit in an effort to hide from the public corruption allegations against him — would not have to be dismissed under the so-called “prior term doctrine,” Paxton’s attorney said. Paxton asked state lawmakers this year to have the state pay the proposed $3.3 million settlement.

In a second filing, Paxton’s attorneys said the trial should exclude any evidence of alleged conduct that occurred prior to January 2023, when his third term in office began.

The motions from Paxton’s attorneys are similar to moves in a criminal or civil legal cases when defense attorneys seek to have charges or lawsuits dismissed before trial.

In this case, the presiding officer over Paxton’s impeachment trial will be Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a powerful Republican who also serves as the president of the state Senate. The Republican-controlled Senate will consider the evidence and decide whether to convict or acquit Paxton in the first impeachment trial of a statewide official since 1917.

Patrick has already issued a sweeping gag order over the parties and attorneys involved ahead of the Senate trial. Attorneys for House of Representatives managers prosecuting Paxton did not immediately respond to the motions filed Monday.

Paxton has been suspended from office since the House first approved the articles of impeachment on May 27. He could be permanently removed if convicted by the Senate.