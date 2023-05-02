Rangers host the Diamondbacks to start 2-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13, second in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (17-11, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.15 ERA, .77 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (1-1, 3.91 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -143, Rangers +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday to begin a two-game series.

Texas has a 17-11 record overall and an 11-5 record at home. The Rangers have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .443.

Arizona is 16-13 overall and 8-7 in road games. The Diamondbacks have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .266.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads Texas with eight home runs while slugging .533. Josh Jung is 9-for-37 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 12-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .279 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Carroll: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

