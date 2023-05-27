Rangers try to keep win streak alive against the Orioles

Texas Rangers (32-18, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (33-18, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (3-3, 4.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-1, 4.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -118, Rangers -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 33-18 overall and 15-9 at home. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Texas has a 16-10 record on the road and a 32-18 record overall. The Rangers are third in the AL with 69 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has eight home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .269 for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 13-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 14 home runs while slugging .516. Marcus Semien is 15-for-46 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rangers: 7-3, .292 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .