By The Associated Press

Orioles host the Rangers in first of 3-game series

Texas Rangers (31-18, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (33-17, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (4-1, 3.02 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-1, 6.21 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -136, Rangers +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Texas Rangers on Friday to start a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 15-8 record at home and a 33-17 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Texas has a 15-10 record in road games and a 31-18 record overall. The Rangers have a 27-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 11 home runs while slugging .463. Cedric Mullins is 13-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 11-for-37 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .286 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .