Reds play the Rangers leading series 1-0

Texas Rangers (14-8, first in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-15, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (3-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Reds: Luke Weaver (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -148, Reds +126; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Texas Rangers.

Cincinnati is 7-6 at home and 8-15 overall. The Reds have gone 6-10 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Texas has a 6-4 record on the road and a 14-8 record overall. The Rangers have the sixth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.46.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Newman leads the Reds with two home runs while slugging .356. TJ Friedl is 10-for-35 with a double and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has a .292 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has four doubles and four home runs. Josh Jung is 12-for-43 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .221 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .285 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .