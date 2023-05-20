Rangers meet the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (19-26, fifth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (27-17, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-4, 3.16 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (3-1, 3.15 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -190, Rockies +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.

Texas has a 27-17 record overall and a 14-8 record at home. The Rangers have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .444.

Colorado has a 9-14 record on the road and a 19-26 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 35 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 10-for-36 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has 10 doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .272 for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 10-for-36 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .273 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rockies: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (skull), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .