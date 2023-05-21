Rangers aim to sweep series against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (19-27, fifth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (28-17, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-0, 5.14 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (2-3, 4.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -207, Rockies +173; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Texas is 28-17 overall and 15-8 in home games. The Rangers have gone 24-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado is 9-15 in road games and 19-27 overall. The Rockies have gone 5-26 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 14 home runs while slugging .548. Ezequiel Duran is 13-for-38 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 RBI for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 10-for-34 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .293 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (skull), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .