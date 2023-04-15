Rangers face the Astros leading series 1-0

Texas Rangers (8-5, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (6-8, third in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (0-0); Astros: Hunter Brown (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -178, Rangers +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 6-8 record overall and a 3-5 record in home games. The Astros are 4-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Texas has a 2-2 record in road games and an 8-5 record overall. The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.80.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .000 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 5-5, .000 batting average, 3.84 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (eye), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

