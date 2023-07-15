Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Sports

Texas Rangers place right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz on 15-day injured list

 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with right biceps tendinitis.

Sborz is 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 29 relief appearances this season. He pitched last Sunday at Washington in the Rangers’ final game before the All-Star break. He allowed three runs, including two home runs, on five hits in two innings in the 7-2 loss to the Nationals.

The Rangers recalled left-hander John King from Triple-A Round Rock to fill Sborz’s spot on the active roster.

